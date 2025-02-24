Empowering Scottish LGBT young people through creativity

Communities across Scotland are being invited to make a visible show of support for LGBTQ+ young people this Purple Friday.

Taking place on February 28, Purple Friday encourages people to celebrate the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community and allies by wearing purple, raising funds, and participating in activities celebrating the resilience, creativity and diversity of Scotland’s LGBTQ+ youth.

This year’s theme, “Nothing Rhymes with Purple,” offers a poetic twist, encouraging participants to channel their creativity through the written word.

Budding poets can submit their work for the charity’s first-ever anthology, with selected entries seeing their works published to raise vital funds for LGBTQ+ services.

Celebrating its 10th year, the LGBT Youth Scotland awareness day, with the support of Lauren Mayberry from CHVRCHES, is on a mission to raise £20,000 for LGBTQ+ young people.

Lauren, the lead singer of the internationally acclaimed band CHVRCHES and long-time ally of the LGBTQ+ community, is among the high-profile supporters lending their voice to the cause. She said:“As someone who strives to be a visible and vocal supporter of the community, I’m thrilled to support Purple Friday and the incredible work that LGBT Youth Scotland do.

“This initiative is an opportunity for young people to live proudly as their authentic selves and for communities across Scotland to show they care. It’s so important to stand together and celebrate diversity.”

The poetry submissions form part of a wider campaign to amplify LGBTQ+ voices, especially those of young people aged 13–25, and to raise funds for life-saving services provided by LGBT Youth Scotland.

Mhairi Crawford, Chief Executive of LGBT Youth Scotland, added: “Visibility is life-changing for LGBTQ+ young people. When they see allies stand up for them, it builds confidence and fosters more inclusive, safer communities.

“This Purple Friday, we’re asking people to embrace creativity - whether it’s by writing a poem, hosting an event, or simply wearing purple.

“Purple Friday isn’t just a fundraising day - it’s a movement for change. Every pound raised helps us break down barriers, giving LGBTQ+ young people the opportunity to thrive.

“Together, we can ensure LGBTQ+ young people feel seen, supported, and valued.”

Selected poems will feature in the “Nothing Rhymes with Purple” anthology, a professionally published collection celebrating the richness and resilience of Scotland’s LGBTQ+ community.

Proceeds will support LGBT Youth Scotland’s ongoing work, including youth groups, mental health services and advocacy initiatives.

Community events are also at the heart of Purple Friday. Schools, workplaces, and organisations are encouraged to host their own poetry nights, wear purple, and raise funds to support LGBTQ+ equality.

Purple Friday also takes place during LGBT History Month, offering a platform to reflect on progress while addressing ongoing challenges. With young LGBTQ+ people still facing significant barriers, particularly trans youth in a hostile media climate, public support is more vital than ever.

LGBT Youth Scotland is calling on schools, businesses, and individuals across Scotland to get involved and make this year’s Purple Friday the most impactful yet.

LGBT Youth Scotland is Scotland’s national charity for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Questioning and Intersex (LGBTQ+) young people aged 13-25.

LGBTQ+ young people face unique and additional barriers to realising their potential, and LGBT Youth Scotland collaborates with young people to remove those barriers, working with them individually and amplifying their collective voices to influence change.

For more information on Purple Friday 2025, to submit your poem, or to find inspiration for community events, visit lgbtyouth.org.uk/purplefriday