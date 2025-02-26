Elvis is in the building: A rock 'n' roll revival for care home residents

To celebrate the 90th birthday of The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, residents across three Scottish care homes laced up their blue suede shoes for an unforgettable Elvis revival party.

Residents at Sanctuary Care’s not-for-profit Pitcairn Lodge Nursing Home in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, enjoyed an afternoon filled with music, nostalgia, and rock ‘n’ roll energy.

Residents from Sanctuary Care’s Birch House Care Home in Peterculter and Park Lodge Care Home in Westhill, were special guests at the event, bringing together communities for a lively and heartwarming tribute.

With inflatable guitars, microphones, and plenty of rock ‘n’ roll spirit, residents joined the Elvis impersonator as he sang classics like Suspicious Minds, Can’t Help Falling in Love, and Love Me Tender.

Residents from all three homes came together at Pitcairn Lodge for an afternoon of live performances, dancing, and shared memories.

The home, which provides nursing, dementia and respite care for 55 residents, became a hub of joy as attendees reminisced about their younger years. Many shared fond memories of Elvis, making the celebration a powerful moment of connection, nostalgia, and belonging.

Joseph Greiner, Sanctuary Care’s Regional Manager said: “We are passionate about helping our residents to live happy and fulfilled lives, which is why events like these are so important. Music has a powerful effect, especially for those living with dementia, and bringing everyone together for an Elvis-themed celebration made for a truly wonderful experience.

"These moments create a sense of continuity and connection, and it was wonderful to see our residents dancing, singing, and reminiscing to the songs many of them grew up with.”