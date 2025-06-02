Edinburgh woman with Autism and ADHD aims for World Record on NC500 Ultra Run

Twenty-nine-year-old Sara Eydmann is preparing to become the first woman to run Scotland’s full North Coast 500 route—a gruelling 516-mile challenge—with the aim of setting a Guinness World Record.

The run, taking place from June 4-9, will raise funds for the Autistic Girls Network and spotlight how autism and ADHD (AuDHD) present in women.

The route starts and ends at Inverness Castle, following a clockwise loop of Scotland’s northern coast. It includes over 10,000m of elevation, remote single-track roads, and constant physical and mental strain.

Sara, an ultra-runner and trainee counsellor is open about being a high-masking autistic woman with ADHD. She says the run isn’t just a physical challenge—it’s also about showing that women with neurodivergent conditions can push boundaries, break records, and rewrite assumptions.

Diagnosed aged 27, Sara said:

“I want to show that being a woman with autism and ADHD doesn’t mean you can’t take on big challenges. Running this distance and terrain will be tough—but so is dealing with everyday life when things aren’t designed for your brain. My hope is to inspire others and highlight the brilliant work of the Autistic Girls Network”.

Her goal is to set the Fastest Known Time (FKT) for the NC500 route—regardless of gender—and open up conversations about late-diagnosed autism in women, masking, and mental health.

All funds raised will go to the Autistic Girls Network, a UK charity working to improve support and understanding for autistic girls and women.