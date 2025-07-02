Edinburgh University Students welcomed by British Embassy in Bolivia ahead of landmark altitude expedition

A team of over 80 students from the University of Edinburgh was warmly welcomed this week at the British Ambassador’s Residence in La Paz, ahead of what is set to be the world’s largest controlled ascent for scientific research.

The visit marked the first official event hosted in collaboration with the British Embassy in Bolivia as part of the University’s Altitude Physiology EXpedition (APEX) programme. Although the Ambassador was in the UK, the team was graciously hosted by the Deputy Ambassador, the Head of Consular Services, and other senior Embassy staff—who welcomed the team with open arms and a generous spread of canapés.

“The support from the Embassy has been invaluable,” said Colette Revadillo, one of the committee members. “We wouldn’t have been able to bring many of our research devices into the country without their help. This reception symbolises a growing partnership and mutual enthusiasm for future collaboration.”

The Largest Expedition in APEX History

Members of the APEX 7 committee with the deputy ambassador and team.

APEX 7 is the biggest expedition in the programme’s 22-year history. With over 80 participants, it will also be the largest controlled ascent of its kind ever conducted worldwide. The group will trek to Huayna Potosí base camp at 4,800 metres above sea level, where a wide range of physiological and medical research will be carried out.

This year’s research will explore how the human body adapts to high-altitude environments. This year we have a range of projects from cortisol and stress response, impact of altitude on the brain, and skin health. One study will be the most comprehensive prospective investigation of atopic dermatitis at altitude to date.

“We’re incredibly excited to begin our ascent and launch our research studies,” said Cameron Norton of the expedition leaders. “This is not only about cutting-edge science—it’s about leadership, teamwork, and international collaboration.”

About APEX

APEX 7 team with members of the British Embassy Team in La Paz

The Altitude Physiology EXpedition (APEX) is a flagship research and education programme led by students and academics from the University of Edinburgh. Since 2001, APEX has enabled participants to conduct world-class scientific studies at high altitude, while also gaining experience in expedition medicine, leadership, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

This inaugural event with the British Embassy marks the beginning of a promising relationship, with hopes for further support and partnership in the years to come.

Follow the Journey

To keep up to date with APEX 7 as the team ascends and begins their research, follow @altitudeapex on social media and visit our website:

https://www.altitude.org/apex-7