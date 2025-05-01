Edinburgh students raise funds for Myanmar earthquake children

One month since the earthquake that killed thousands, students at Edinburgh Napier University have launched an appeal to raise money to families and children still at huge risk of hunger, illness, and floods as they live outdoors in Myanmar monsoon season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University students in Edinburgh are taking action to support Myanmar children and families - one month on from the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28. The earthquake, that killed thousands and devastated homes, hospitals, schools and temples, has put the lives of millions of children and families at extreme risks and funding from international governments has remained slow.

Edinburgh Napier University students are taking action across their campuses all of this week to raise awareness of the frightening ongoing needs in Myanmar and to raise urgent funds for humanitarian charity, World Vision, to help the recovery programme - especially as the imminent monsoon season will put even more lives at risk as many are living outside and don’t have access to safe water sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign is led by Myanmar international student, Zwae Aung (19), who has been studying Law LLB (Hons) at Edinburgh Napier University since September 2024.

Communities were devastated by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit on 28th March 2025. Families are now in crisis as funding has slowed down.

“As students from Myanmar studying in Scotland, we may not be able to be on the ground to support those affected by the recent earthquake, but that doesn't mean we can't make a difference,” says Zwae.

“By coming together with fellow students and launching fundraising efforts to inspire the generosity of those around us, we can provide much-needed financial aid to those who need it. At the same time, we can use this opportunity to share the beauty, resilience, and rich culture of Myanmar — our Golden Land — with the diverse community at our university and beyond.”

Zwae and fellow students are initially hoping to raise £1,000 but have ambition to achieve even more. The funds raised through in-person donations, and their online giving page, will be sent to humanitarian teams in the Mandalay-region of Myanmar through global humanitarian charity, World Vision, and will fund emergency food parcels, clean water supplies, temporary shelters, mosquito nets and hygiene kits including basic items such as soap, toothpaste and sanitary pads for girls. World Vision has been operating in Myanmar for more than 30 years and has already reached 160,000 people with emergency assistance since the earthquake hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the huge scale of the disaster, however, the international funding response has fallen short of the estimates needed to respond and rebuild and the charity is calling for more action.

Students are fundraising for World Vision's Myanmar teams who are delivering emergency food, water and hygiene kits to families in the Mandalay region

“Despite the huge scale of the disaster which killed more than 3,600 people, the international funding response has been slow and there are thousands of families and children that still need help” warns World Vision UK CEO, Fola Komolafe.

“We’re extremely heartened to see action from this group of young people in Scotland who are prepared to step up and make a difference. As the world’s largest international children’s charity, we champion the inclusion of youth voices in both decision-making and action that will impact their futures, and so to see direct action like this is fantastic.”

The Edinburgh Napier University campaign has been taking place all of this week following this schedule:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merchiston Campus : 28th & 29th April

: 28th & 29th April Craiglockhart Campus : 30th April & 1st May

: 30th April & 1st May Sighthill Campus: 1st & 2nd May

"It's heartening to see young people in Scotland taking action" said World Vision UK CEO, Fola Komolafe MBE.

Anyone wishing to show them their support from the wider community can make donations online: Zwae Aung is fundraising for World Vision UK

"Communities in Myanmar have lost their homes, their water sources are contaminated, and the spread of waterborne diseases is imminent. With monsoons on the way, the risk for children and their families further increases. Stagnant water can lead to the prevalence of vector borne diseases, while damp and crowded camps put children’s lives in danger of catching lung diseases like pneumonia. Children need to be protected from these risks that the monsoon season can bring." says World Vision Myanmar’s National Director, Dr. Kyi Minn who is directing the response in the region.

Access to food continues to also be a major concern - as families are living outdoors in temporary shelters without cooking facilities, parents have had their sources of incomes disrupted, and roads and bridges are damaged disrupting supply routes.