Edinburgh start-up keeping the community fighting fit thanks to Business Gateway support

An Edinburgh start-up is making a major impact in communities after accessing support from Business Gateway.

Blast Boxing, a community interest company, aims to improve mental and physical wellbeing through accessible boxing classes and one-to-one sessions. Designed to help locals get fit, have fun and learn core boxing skills, the sessions take place in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Founded by Kevin Matthews, the organisation offers a range of affordable classes for children and adults, along with drop-in social events and PE sessions delivered through Edinburgh’s Active Schools programme.

Blast Boxing also hosts specialist wellbeing sessions, including 'Box N’ Blether', a popular format combining one hour of physical activity with one hour of open conversation, as well as parent-and-toddler classes and wellbeing sessions for both men and women.

Working with a range of established organisations and charities in Edinburgh, the team offer physical and emotional support to residents in disadvantaged communities. As well as boxing, the team brings years of experience and qualifications in youth work, community engagement, health and fitness.

Having previously worked in the community as a pupil support assistant and youth worker; Kevin saw firsthand the positive impact exercise had on mental health. At the age of 30, he pursued a qualification in sports coaching, setting the foundation for his vision of a community-focused fitness organisation.

Blast Boxing has recently worked alongside charities Score Scotland and Spartans, to support young people and adults in the area through introductory sessions, mentorship and dedicated classes and is currently running sessions with West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre.

Kevin reached out to Business Gateway in January 2024 to turn his vision into reality. He has been supported throughout his start-up journey by local adviser Lee Briggs, who has provided expert one-to-one guidance, business planning assistance, and advice on business structure, legislation, and community engagement. Business Gateway has also helped Kevin access funding opportunities and connect with local groups, enabling Blast Boxing to thrive.

Lee’s guidance has played a key role in Kevin’s journey to grow Blast Boxing into a thriving enterprise, allowing the business to make a meaningful and lasting impact across Edinburgh.

Kevin Matthews, Blast Boxing founder, said: “Business Gateway has been instrumental in helping me bring my vision for Blast Boxing to life.

“The support and guidance I’ve received from Lee has given me the confidence and knowledge to shape Blast Boxing into an initiative that serves the community and makes a real difference on the lives of those involved.”

Lee Briggs, Business Gateway adviser, said: “Having supported Kevin since day one, it has been fantastic to see his passion and dedication translate into real, positive change for the community.

“Blast Boxing is a brilliant example of how the right support and determination can create something truly impactful.”