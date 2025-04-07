Edinburgh sees jump in searches for drink driving limit

Edinburgh has seen a 13% rise in people looking up the drink driving limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, the term ‘Drink Driving Limit’, and 748 related keywords such as ‘Legal Drink Drive Limit’ and ‘Alcohol Limit for Driving’ were searched an average of 5,230 times a month, however, 2 years later, it shot up to 5,890 – that's the biggest jump in Scotland.

Glasgow came second with a 9% rise, followed by Stirling with a 6% increase, and Dunfermline with a small 3% boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee, Inverness, and Perth, however, all saw drops of -3%, -6% and -14%.

Euan Baikie from RTA Law, who conducted the research, said: "Drink driving ruins lives, there’s no excuse for getting behind the wheel while under the influence."

Euan Baikie from RTA Law, who conducted the research, said: "Drink driving ruins lives, there’s no excuse for getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“The legal limit isn’t a target; even small amounts of alcohol can impair your judgement and reaction times. Always check the limit, plan ahead, and if you’ve been drinking, don’t drive. It’s that simple."

Euan had these tips for staying safe and avoiding drink driving.

Know the Legal Limit

“The legal alcohol limit for driving varies depending on where you are. Even if you think you're under, alcohol affects everyone differently, so it's safer not to drink at all if you're driving.”

Plan Ahead

“If you're going out and alcohol is involved, arrange a designated driver, book a taxi, or check public transport options before you leave.”

Use Alcohol-Free Alternatives

“If you're the driver, stick to non-alcoholic drinks. Many bars and restaurants offer great alcohol-free options that let you enjoy your night without any risk.”

Be a Responsible Friend

“If you see someone about to drive after drinking, step in. Offer them a lift, call them a cab, or take their keys if necessary. A little intervention could save lives.”