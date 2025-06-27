Edinburgh pupils discover the world of beekeeping with educational day at Fort Kinnaird

Pupils from local Edinburgh primary schools swapped the classroom for beekeeping as they had the chance to visit Fort Kinnaird’s thriving beehives for a day buzzing with educational fun.

During the session, 12 pupils from Niddrie Mill Primary and Castleview Primary learned about the world of bees – including how they are essential to the local environment, how hives function, and what it takes to care for bees first-hand.

The visit was delivered in partnership with Colin Mackie of Fine Scottish Honey Ltd – a local beekeeper who has maintained the centre’s two on-site hives since they were installed in May 2024.

The experience follows a series of in-school sessions delivered by Colin in partnership with Fort Kinnaird as part of the Young Readers Programme, an award-winning initiative between its co-owner British Land and the National Literacy Trust, which aims to encourage children to read and learn outside of the classroom.

More than 230 pupils at Niddrie Mill Primary, Castleview Primary and Brunstane Primary took part in the sessions, which included honey tasting, candle rolling, creative craft activities and an interactive storytelling session. As part of the project, pupils also decorated bird boxes which are due to be installed at Fort Kinnaird.

Liam Smith, Centre Director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We’re proud to work closely with local schools and community partners to offer educational experiences that are fun, hands-on and genuinely inspiring. Opportunities like this give children the chance to learn in a different way - not just by reading about nature, but by seeing it and asking questions in real time.

“It’s been brilliant to see our beehives come to life and thrive over the year to support both the centre and local community biodiversity – this is all part of our sustainability plan which includes zero waste and 98% renewable energy use.”