Edinburgh opticians shares recycling initiative success
The total has been unveiled by Specsavers Blackhall Sainsbury’s in Craigleith Retail Park and marks reaching a significant milestone since the initiative began two years ago.
Teaming up with recycling experts MYgroup, a collection point has been available in the store for customers to recycle their unwanted specs, cases and contact lens packaging.
Stuart Miller, Retail Director at Specsavers Blackhall Sainbury’s, says: "A big thank you to all our customers and members of the local community who have helped us with this recycling initiative by bringing in their eye care products for disposal and have helped us reduce the amount of waste taken to landfill."
Anyone can drop off metal and plastic glasses and sunglasses, as well as contact lenses and accessories, including blister packs, contact lens cases and solution bottles. Unfortunately, lens cloths cannot be accepted.
Once the collections bins are full, the items are sent to MYgroup’s recycling plant. The glasses and contact lenses are given a second lease of life and repurposed into a wide range of items such as furniture, home and garden accessories, including benches and play park equipment.
It can also be used in the building trade as a great alternative to plywood. Unlike some recycled items, the recycled board created by MYgroup has the potential to be recycled over and over again, so any items dropped off for recycling can be repurposed multiple times.
You can drop off any unwanted glasses or eye care materials by visiting the store within Sainsbury’s at Craigleith Retail Park or you can call 0131 334 8241 for more information.