Edinburgh New Town Cookery School enters exciting new chapter

Founder Fiona Burrell, has expertly led the school since its inception in 2009. Working with expert advisors, the company has raised investment from a number of impressive business leaders from Edinburgh and across the UK, to develop the business with a new Board and management team. Fiona will continue to lead the school as Principal until her replacement is appointed in the coming months, after which she will continue as a Board Director and advisor.

This move marks the beginning of a bold new era for Edinburgh New Town Cookery School, with a re-energised leadership team and a clear vision, to transform the school into a hub that showcases excellence in food, drink, hospitality and entrepreneurship - in Edinburgh, across the UK and further afield.

Fiona has appointed a Board with a wealth of industry experience, who have built some of Edinburgh’s most well-known businesses across hospitality, food and entrepreneurship. Board members include Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, Former Chair of Scotland Food & Drink and Founder of Genius Foods Ltd, as Executive Chair, with Paul Atkinson, serial Business Founder, Investor and Non-Executive Director.

Hospitality expert and Chairman of Montpeliers (Edinburgh) Ltd, David Wither, also joins the board, alongside Mark Miller, Co-Founder of Heritage Portfolio, a leading hospitality and catering provider, and Stella Morse FCA, experienced Chair and Non-Executive Director in the Food and Drinks industry.

Edinburgh New Town Cookery School board members.

Additionally, Hannah Schlesinger Brodie has been appointed to the Executive Team and Board as Commercial Director, bringing her broad networks and expertise to help drive forward the School’s new vision at this pivotal moment.

Andrew Duffin also joins the Executive Team and Board as Finance Director and Company Secretary, bringing his experience working with growing SMEs.

Together, the Board have already secured an initial six-figure investment, with future fundraising planned to drive innovation, expansion, and community impact and they look forward to guiding the Edinburgh New Town Cookery School through its next phase of growth.

“This is a natural next step,” says Fiona Burrell. “The school has been my passion for over 15 years, and I’m so proud of what we’ve built. I’m excited to support the new team as they take Edinburgh New Town Cookery School to the next level and continue to inspire the next generation of chefs and food lovers.”

Newly appointed Executive Chair, Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, said: “As someone who lives and breathes food, drink, education, and innovation, I’m thrilled to be part of shaping the next chapter for Edinburgh New Town Cookery School.

“We have an incredible opportunity to build on Fiona’s legacy, expand our reach, and ensure the school becomes a leading force in culinary education and food culture in Scotland and across the UK.”

As part of the leadership handover, Edinburgh New Town Cookery School will evolve into a dynamic hub of innovation, creativity, and practical learning - while continuing to uphold the exceptional hands-on, skills-based teaching the School is best known for.

The new vision includes broadening the curriculum to reflect modern challenges and opportunities, with new offerings such as public health and wellbeing-focused cookery courses, nutrition-led education, training for food and drink entrepreneurs, community-based food skills programmes, and more.

The transition brings with it a renewed focus on enhancing the school's offering - expanding its professional training and recreational classes, deepening industry partnerships, and becoming a beacon for culinary excellence and food education for Scotland’s thriving food and drink businesses and hospitality sector.