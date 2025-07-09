Edinburgh Napier University raises a glass to the class of 2025 with pub takeover

Edinburgh Napier University collaborates with local artist to create miniature model of the Napier Graduate pub

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As over 2,500 students from Edinburgh Napier University prepare to graduate at the Usher Hall, the University is once again raising a glass to its students' achievements, this time with a creative twist and a handcrafted tribute.

From Wednesday 9 to Friday 11 July 2025, one of Edinburgh’s most iconic pubs, Shakespeare’s, located just steps from the Usher Hall, will serve as a celebratory hub for students, families, and friends to toast their hard-earned success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the celebration, today ENU was named the leading university in Edinburgh for student satisfaction for the sixth year in a row following the publication of the 2025 National Student Survey.

Graduations commence with The Napier Graduate cask ale on tap

Marking the special occasion, Edinburgh Napier University has partnered with local artist Keith Crawley, known for his intricate miniature sculptures of city landmarks, to create a bespoke model of the pub, “The Napier Graduate”. The specially crafted piece pays homage to previous collaborations between the university and Shakespeare’s as well as the achievements of Napier’s graduating class, capturing the spirit of the moment in miniature form.

Speaking on the commemorative piece, Keith Crawley, said: “To see the journey my miniature models have taken me on is a whirlwind. Starting last year making a model of my own house just as a bit of fun to now being able to create something that commemorates a pivotal point in these students’ lives is such a privilege. I hope the piece brings a smile to all who see it.”

Building on its relationship with the popular Lothian Road pub, graduates and guests visiting Shakespeare’s will also be able to enjoy a specially created signature cocktail “The Napier Graduate”, a vibrant blood orange spritz, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions both available, designed to add a celebratory sparkle to the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flora McMahon, General Manager of Shakespeare's Bar, commented: “Building the relationship we have with Edinburgh Napier University over the last few years has been incredible. We are thrilled to be able to help with the celebrations once again, to help make it a memorable graduation!”

Lucy Reid, Jessica Paterson, Cara McDonald Criminology Students at Edinburgh Napier University celebrate 2025 graduations

Professor Sue Rigby, Principal and Vice Chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University, said: “Graduation is a defining moment in the lives of our students and their families. It’s a time for reflection, pride, and celebration. Shakespeare’s has long been part of our graduation day traditions, and this year, complete with a beautifully crafted miniature and a bespoke cocktail ,is a heartfelt tribute to our students’ hard work and ambition. I look forward to raising a glass with the class of 2025.”