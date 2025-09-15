Edinburgh law firm aims to raise thousands for charity through wills

Capital locals urged to seize chance to plan ahead while supporting charity

Edinburgh residents will have the chance to write a professionally prepared will at no charge, thanks to a nationwide initiative encouraging people to put their affairs in order and consider leaving a legacy to charity.

The scheme, which runs from September to November, allows participating solicitors to provide simple wills at no cost to clients

Among those taking part locally is solicitor and estate agency Ralph Sayer, supporting the national Will Aid campaign and providing simple wills at no cost to clients.

Kimberley Mackay, Partner in Ralph Sayers’ Private Client department, said: “We speak to people every day who’ve been putting off writing a will.

“For many, it’s an emotional hurdle, most of us don’t like talking about our own death. For others, it’s the perception that legal services are complicated or expensive, but this scheme removes that barrier.

“It’s completely free for people to take part. In return, they are invited to make a voluntary donation to Will Aid. It is also a great opportunity for people to think about leaving a gift to a charity close to their heart in their will."

“This is a meaningful introduction to our service in a professional, approachable way that will give people access to our expert team offering the very best legal advice.

“Taking this simple step can save huge stress for your family, and it can be the start of a trusted relationship with your solicitor, someone who can support you throughout life’s changes.

“We’re here to help and there is no such thing as a stupid question, and we want to ensure that those who come to us feel respected and heard.”

Approximately 223,000 adults in Edinburgh currently do not have a will, reflecting a wider UK trend where more than half of adults lack a valid will — often leaving loved ones facing lengthy complications, legal uncertainty and unnecessary stress.

Those who are not married face some of the greatest risks, as partners have no automatic legal rights to inherit, regardless of how long they have been together or whether they share a home or children.

Ralph Sayer will waive its usual will-writing fees, which can range from £400 to £600, meaning the service is free to those using the Will Aid Scheme.

People are encouraged to consider leaving a gift to charity in their will, whether that’s a modest sum equivalent to the usual cost of preparing a will, or a larger legacy that reflects their wishes.

Clients will receive a full one-hour consultation during which their needs, family circumstances and estate structure will be discussed in depth with its Private Client team.

Will Aid, which has been running since 1998, supports eight UK charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, Crisis, NSPCC, Shelter, SCIAF and Trócaire. The campaign has raised millions over the years through people choosing to leave a gift in their will.

Ivan Ralph, Chief Executive Officer at Ralph Sayer, said: “We offer a personalised service for everyday people.

“Whether you’re a new homeowner, part of a blended family, or just haven’t got round to it yet, this is a chance to get something important in place, and know you’ve been properly looked after.

“This is also a simple way to benefit charities doing life-changing work across the UK, not by giving money now, but by considering a gift in your will. Even a small legacy can make a meaningful difference, and for many it’s a chance to leave behind a lasting impact.

“We want people to know that planning ahead doesn’t need to be daunting. Our team is here to guide you through the process with clarity and compassion.”

Appointments will include a draft will and clear next steps provided by Ralph Sayer, with the opportunity to extend support for more detailed planning if required.

Kimberley added: “Most people are unaware of what should be included in a will, even things like who looks after your pets or who gets sentimental items can become a source of stress.

“For blended families or those with children from previous relationships, it can get really complicated if there’s nothing written down. Those at greatest risk are those who are not in marriages, if anything happens your partner could be left with nothing.”