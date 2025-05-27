Edinburgh gallery showcases dog-inspired art from almost 700 local school children

Morningside Gallery launched the children’s competition to accompany Woof! The Dog Show which runs in the gallery until 8th June and includes new paintings from over twenty contemporary Scottish artists. All of the artworks feature favourite four-legged friends and continue an age-old tradition of artists drawing inspiration from their canine companions.

The competition, judged by artist and author Catherine Rayner, is for children aged between 4 and 12 years old. The gallery has received almost 700 entries, demonstrating the creativity and imagination of Edinburgh school children. Entries were received from schools across the city, including Sciennes Primary School which submitted artworks from children in every class at the school.

The winning artworks from each age category will be hung in the gallery over the weekend of the 31st May/1st June, alongside a display of the runner up entries, and a selection of favourites from gallery staff. All entries will appear in a special competition book which can either be purchased or viewed digitally from the 31st May.

Sharon McGhee, Head Teacher, Sciennes Primary School said,

“Sciennes Primary School was absolutely delighted to participate in the WOOF! Drawing competition. Our children explored the theme of dogs in art, were inspired by some of the first famous dog painters and used a range of media to create their own unique artwork. In fact, our children think their creations deserve a round of a-paws!”

Ben (age 10),one of the young artists who has entered the competition, said,

“It was a joyous experience. It let us really show our personalities through dog art.”

Catherine Rayner, illustrator, author and competition judge said,

“Seeing the children’s entries for the dog exhibition is so heartwarming! This exhibition is especially exciting because it gives young people the opportunity to be part of a real gallery show - such a wonderful and confidence-building experience. It’s an absolute honour to have my own work hanging in the beautiful Morningside Gallery alongside these bright young talents - our future artists, authors, and illustrators.”

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display a selection of the children’s drawings and paintings alongside more than 50 new paintings in the main exhibition, which can also be viewed online and toured as a virtual exhibition for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh.

The exhibition will run in the gallery until Sunday 8th June, and is open to the public. The gallery will hold a drinks reception on Sunday 1st June 2-4pm - all are welcome, and especially the children, parents and teachers who have been involved in the competition. For more details, contact the gallery via morningsidegallery.co.uk.

All of the entries can be viewed in this catalogue published in print and online.

