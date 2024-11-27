Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home reports highest ever demand for services in 2024

This year saw the charity deliver a staggering 495,207 meals to foodbanks

With operational costs continuing to rise and demand for services at an all-time high, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has launched its Winter Appeal to ensure no pet is left without care during the harsh months ahead.

This year has seen record-breaking pressures on the charity, with nearly 400 new admissions between September 2023 and August 2024. Over the same period, the Home distributed 44,960kg of pet food, more than the weight of a Boeing 737-800 airplane, to food banks across Central and East Scotland to help keep pets with their families.

Despite these challenges, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has rehomed 194 cats and dogs and served 487,352 meals to pets in need this year.

Mary with Animal Welfare Operations Manager Wendy

One of the many lives transformed this year is Mary’s. Found as a stray in September 2023, Mary arrived at the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home frightened and vulnerable. During her intake, the team discovered she was also pregnant. With the warmth and care of the Home, Mary gave birth to six healthy puppies just weeks later. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the staff and the generosity of supporters, her puppies had the best possible start in life and have since been rehomed with loving families.

Mary’s story doesn’t end there. After months of recovery and love, she too found her forever home with a family that will ensure her days are filled with the care and affection she deserves. Mary’s journey is a testament to the vital role of the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home in providing second chances to pets in need and highlights the importance of community support to make these happy endings possible.

“The community’s support is more vital than ever,” said Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home. “This winter, we are calling on individuals and businesses to help us continue providing life-saving services. Every small action — from donating funds to organizing a pet food drive — contributes directly to ensuring no animal is left cold or hungry this winter.”

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home aims to raise £134,500 from this year’s Winter Appeal. Staggering operational costs mean that every penny raised will ensure that the animals of the Home are well cared for this winter and will also help to ensure more happy stories like Mary and the 281 rehomed and reunited this year. Over £22,000 will be spent on heating the Home over the next few months alone, and daily service costs amount to £7,000. Donations of as little as £10 can provide essential vaccinations for a cat, while £150 could keep all the Home’s dogs warm for the day.

Founded in 1883, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has been a lifeline for the community for over 140 years, relying entirely on public donations to sustain its vital work.