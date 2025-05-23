Edinburgh children supported by Amazon Dunfermline

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The team at Amazon in Dunfermline has donated £3,000 worth of ride-along push cars to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity supports children facing potentially life-changing visits to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP). The charity provides reassurance, distraction and fun for children during their hospital visits.

One way the charity provides distraction is through the ride along push cars for children’s travel around the hospital, including to operations and appointments. To support the initiative, Amazon in Dunfermline has donated 50 push cars worth £3,000.

Kate Dixon, from Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, said:

“We are grateful to welcome the donation of push cars from our friends at Amazon in Dunfermline. We know that the environment around us can have a profound effect on wellbeing and mood and that’s why we create a welcoming space with fun activities for families and children visiting the hospital.”

“Donations like this allow our team to reimagine the hospital environment, making it fit for even the most active imaginations. Thank you to the team at Amazon in Dunfermline for bringing such positivity to what can be a stressful and scary experience.”

The donation of push cars is part of Amazon’s ongoing support for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity. Since 2023, Amazon has provided support to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity by taking part in the charity’s ‘Kick Off’ football fundraising event, and with employees volunteering their time at the hospital. Last year, the team from Amazon in Dunfermline also donated kits which included toys and crafts.

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline added:

“We have a longstanding relationship with the team at Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and we’re pleased to once again support the team and bring joy to patients with the donation of push cars.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

