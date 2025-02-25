Edinburgh charity thank public for playing crucial role in stopping needless animal cruelty

A leading Scottish animal charity, OneKind, is celebrating the thousands of volunteers and members of the public who helped to locate and report cruel snares ahead of a historic ban to end the capture device comes into force.

This significant milestone means that wild, farmed, and companion animals across the country will no longer endure the inhumane mental and physical agony inflicted by snare traps.

The Scottish Government's historic decision to ban snares, passed through the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Act, marks a monumental step forward in ending animal cruelty. OneKind had been working on getting snares band for many years and thanks to public interest and support finally got the ban confirmed in November 2024.

Snares, which have long been used by gamekeepers to trap wild animals like foxes in the name of protecting game birds for shooting, are indiscriminate and often cause immense suffering to a wide range of non-targeted species, from deer and badgers to cats and dogs. The new law, which came into effect in November 2024, makes it an offence to use snares or cause harm to wild animals through snaring.

This win was made possible thanks to various funding streams for the charity including that of Bighearted Scotland which helps fund essential campaigns through Payroll Giving.

Bob Elliot, Director of OneKind said: "The ban on snares is a victory that will end the suffering of countless animals across Scotland. For years, we have seen the devastating impact of snares on both target and non-target species alike.

“The distress caused to pets, wildlife, and even livestock has been heartbreaking. The Scottish Government has underlined its commitment to bettering animal welfare across the country with this landmark decision, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of the general public who helped us locate many snares in the Scottish countryside, our dedicated donors – including Bighearted Scotland - and supporters."

OneKind has been at the forefront of this battle, campaigning for many years to eliminate the use of snares in Scotland. The charity’s efforts included public marches, rallies outside the Scottish Parliament, petitions, and extensive outreach to raise awareness of the cruelty caused by these devices.

The snare ban is the culmination of years of hard work by OneKind, but it also signals a shift in how we view wild animals. By protecting them from these inhumane traps, Scotland is taking a strong stance on the ethical treatment of wildlife.

Bighearted Scotland’s ongoing support of OneKind’s campaigns, particularly through payroll giving, has been crucial in securing this win. Payroll giving allows employees to donate a portion of their salary directly to causes like OneKind, ensuring a consistent and reliable funding stream that powers crucial campaigns.

Deborah Roe, Chair of Bighearted Scotland said: “We are proud to be part of a landmark moment for Scotland, our wildlife and our beautiful countryside through our ongoing support of OneKind.

“We want to make donating and giving back as easy as possible which is why, this Payroll Giving Month, we are encouraging people to opt in to payroll giving to benefit four Scottish Charities including Erskine, OneKind, Epilepsy Scotland and Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland.

“By donating via payroll giving you can be guaranteed you are supporting a range of charities spanning various causes and making a real impact, to real people.”

Bighearted Scotland is a consortium that has been supporting Scottish charities for over 30 years. Bighearted Scotland is dedicated to enhancing fundraising efforts through payroll giving, or Give as You Earn, which allows employees to make regular, tax-efficient donations straight from their gross pay.

In February, Payroll Giving Month, Bighearted Scotland and its member charities raise awareness about the power of payroll donations, which are often a consistent and reliable source of funding. However, despite the program’s impact, the amount donated through payroll giving has decreased by 15% over the last decade, with the number of donors also declining by 13%.