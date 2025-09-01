Edinburgh care service gives hospital-leavers a new start

A new service has launched in Edinburgh to help people who have spent long periods in hospital move into the community.

The service helps people with complex mental health issues move into their own homes and engage in support to improve their health and well-being and sustain their tenancy.

Located in the West Craigs development, the service is run by Wheatley Care, part of Wheatley Group, in partnership with the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership.

Each of the 19 tenants receive person-led support to progress to independent living. Staff offer both group and one-to-one sessions to build confidence and develop skills for managing their own tenancy.

Wheatley Group Chief Executive Steven Henderson, left, is joined by Christine Laverty, Chief Officer of the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership; Councillor Tim Pogson, Chair of the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board; and Laura Pluck, Group Director of Communities at Wheatley Group, at West Craigs

The homes are part of a wider £80 million development that includes 425 affordable homes for social and mid-market rent, managed by Wheatley Homes and Lowther, both part of Wheatley Group.

Laura Pluck, Group Director of Communities at Wheatley Group, said: “At Wheatley, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to live in a safe, secure, and supportive environment.

“This new service will play an important part in making that a reality for the 19 people we will be supporting. This is a significant step forward for them as they have all spent long periods of time in hospital and, with the support of our experienced care staff, will be able to play an active role in the community.

“We are grateful to our partners at Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership, as well as staff at Ferryfield House and the Royal Edinburgh hospital, for all their help in creating this innovative support service.”

Christine Laverty, Chief Officer of the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership, added: “When people live in housing that meets their needs, it gives them the foundation to build a good life. Our patients are in safe hands with Wheatley Care at West Craigs.

“Our team have loved the can-do attitude that everyone has brought to this collaborative way of working, and we are keen to use this service as a blueprint for future projects.”

Councillor Tim Pogson, Chair of the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board, said: “I was delighted to visit West Craigs and get a tour of one of the soon to be occupied flats. It was wonderful to see a decision that we made as a board realised in a way that is having such a positive impact on people’s lives.

“It is early days for the people who have moved into West Craigs, but it was heartening to hear how people are already making their flats a home and working with the team to do things that matter to them that would not have been possible in a hospital setting.”