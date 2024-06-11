Edinburgh care home residents host ‘Taylor Swift at Murrayfield’ event

HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House care home, in Murrayfield hosted their very own ‘Taylor Swift at Murrayfield’ event (and avoided the predicted road closures and lengthy queues) before the star arrivedfor her three consecutive concerts to kick-off the UK leg of The Eras Tour.

The home’s residents and colleagues held their very own Taylor Swift-themed event where they sang and danced along to the 14-time Grammy winner’s greatest hits.

Edinburgh will be bustling with eventgoers when the concerts take place – especially around the stadium area. The UK leg of Taylor Swift's ‘The Eras Tour’ will begin at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh care home held their own “Swiftie” concert on May 31, prior to the star’s arrival in the Scottish city. The home even had a life-sized Taylor Swift cardboard cut-out to mark the American pop icon’s arrival.

Murrayfield House care home's Wellbeing Coordinator Margaret Finch (right) with care assistants.

There were also lanyards with passes attached, which were provided to the “Scottish Swiftie” residents to replicate the fans’ experience. Taylor Swift posters were also proudly displayed, and balloons added to the party atmosphere.

All “eventgoers” were also handed silver pompoms and Taylor Swift masks to immerse themselves in the celebrations at the ‘Taylor Swift at Murrayfield’ event. Murrayfield House colleagues dressed up in costumes to dance along to tracks such as ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’, ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘Love Story’ with a dance group who performed throughout the event.

Residents also enjoyed confectionary, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The American pop icon will play for three consecutive nights at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, 2024.

It will be the first time Taylor Swift has performed in Scotland since 2015 and Murrayfield House residents cannot wait to read the media coverage about her tour. The Eras setlist will take fans on a journey through the career of Taylor Swift, beginning with ‘Lover’ and ending with ‘Midnights’. During each performance, Taylor Swift will play two acoustic songs.

Murrayfield House residents enjoyed the "Swiftie" concert.

Fiona Truesdale, Murrayfield House’s Home Manager, said: “I was thrilled to host the ‘Taylor Swift at Murrayfield House’ event. Our residents really enjoyed the celebrations. We all sang along to Taylor’s biggest hits with costumes and bunting providing added sparkle – befitting of the superstar.

“We are excited to welcome Taylor Swift back to Scotland for the first time since 2015. All of us Scottish Swifties can’t wait to see her back to perform at Murrayfield Stadium, which is just over a mile away from us at Murrayfield House.”

Margaret Finch, Wellbeing Coordinator at Murrayfield House, stated: “It’s all about having fun and our colleagues and residents had a great time singing and dancing along to Taylor Swift’s songs. All residents had lanyards on as they had been “invited” to the big event – it was brilliant.

