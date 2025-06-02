Edinburgh care home invites members of community to monthly Coffee Mornings

HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, in Edinburgh, are opening their doors to offer support and reassurance to members of the community.

Murrayfield House which provides residential, nursing and nursing dementia care, has invited members of the community to attend their monthly Coffee Mornings. The Coffee Morning events will take place at Murrayfield House from 11am – 12.30pm, second last Thursday of every month.

The Coffee Morning events provide an opportunity for members of the community to seek information, guidance and advice within a relaxed setting from highly skilled experts in residential, nursing and nursing dementia care. The team at Murrayfield House can assist or signpost individuals to other available support services.

Whilst having a cup of tea or coffee with someone who understands, members of the community can feel safe and supported to discuss their own or someone else’s care diagnosis and what this means for them and their future.

Resident and carer at HC-One care home enjoying coffee and cakes

Attendees can receive answers to questions from health and social care professionals as well as share experiences and learn from other people who are living in similar situations.

Fiona Truesdale, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, said: “Our Coffee Mornings are a friendly and informal event where members of the local community including those who have received a care diagnosis and people supporting those with a care diagnosis are welcome to attend.