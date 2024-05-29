Edinburgh businesses raise a record £140K for Marie Curie during annual black tie quiz

Nearly £140,000 was been raised for Marie Curie at the charity’s annual black-tie quiz dinner, The Brian Game, held at Prestonfield House on Thursday (May 23).

The team from Orb Group came out triumphant, being crowned the evening’s brainiest business following six rigorous rounds of questions during the landmark event – which is one of Marie Curie’s biggest fundraising nights of the year.

The Edinburgh Brain Game welcomed high profile guests including TV and radio personality and Edinburgh panto star Grant Stott, eighties’ icon Clare Grogan, and Scotland’s Rugby Head Coach and former player Gregor Townsend, as well as some of the biggest names in the Edinburgh business community.

A host of the city’s top companies which took part included Edinburgh Airport, KPMG, Bright Bus, Lothian Buses and United Airlines, all helping raise those vital funds needed to keep Marie Curie caring and supporting terminally ill people and their loved ones.

Catherine Maclean, Special Events Manager at Marie Curie, said: “Now in our third year of hosting this evening in Edinburgh, we were overwhelmed by the level of support from the capital’s business world who really made the 2024 Brain Game something very special.

“This event is such a significant night for the charity and the work we carry out in the city, not to mention we have raised a record amount. The atmosphere across the evening was fantastic. A huge congratulations to Orb Group in coming out on top and being crowned Edinburgh’s brainiest business.

“In the last year, our Edinburgh Hospice supported patients and their families 365 days of the year. Our nursing service in the community provides vital overnight care for patients to help them when it is their wish to die at home. Events like Edinburgh Brain Game ensure we can continue to provide these important services to people who need it the most so a massive thank you to everyone who attended.”

Throughout the evening, a series of quiz rounds took place, covering Sport, Back to the 80’s, What happened next? and Music to help identify the smartest business in the room, all hosted by well-known local faces related to each topic. A silent and live auction also took place, as well as a raffle in partnership with United Airlines, to win two return business class flights to New York from Edinburgh. The evening was topped off by a DJ set from none other than Forth One and Clyde One’s Garry Spence.

Marie Curie is the UK's leading end of life charity, which cares for people with any illness, including Alzheimer’s disease (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.