Edinburgh Boiler Company hails £120m framework success

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has been appointed to the Scottish Procurement Alliance’s (SPA) Retrofit and Decarbonisation (N9) framework.

The new public sector framework - worth an estimated £120 million in Scotland - was developed by the LHC Procurement Group (LHCPG) and runs until the end of February 2028.

N9 aims to not only drive Scotland's transition to net zero but also address the country’s green skills shortage while creating wider economic opportunities for organisations of all sizes.

Appointed firms can expect to drive significant energy upgrades in public sector buildings, including schools, hospitals, social housing, and community spaces.

Opportunities: Dougie Bell

EBC has been appointed to Lot 15 Domestic Renewables Space Heating Systems, which focuses on the design, selection, installation and commissioning of a range of renewable energy-based domestic systems for central heating, hot water, and other related applications. Typically, this will be air source heat pump and ground source heat pump systems.

Edinburgh’s top boiler and renewable installer came through a rigorous valuation process to also be appointed to Lot 22 Solar PV and Battery Storage, which covers the design, selection, installation and commissioning of a range of solar PV and electrical energy storage systems (EESS).

Welcoming the news, EBC managing director Dougie Bell said: “It was a tough and very competitive tendering process and I’m proud that we have been recognised as an approved supplier for this major framework.

“Our inclusion underlines to myself and the rest of the team, that the hard work and commitment we all put in to make the business successful is having tangible results. This will hopefully open up more opportunities for EBC to support more communities across Scotland.”

Lesley Anderson, SPA regional director, said: “Addressing the green skills gap is going to be vital in supporting Scotland’s energy transition. With an ageing workforce and a shortage of skilled professionals, the demand for green skills far exceeds the current supply.

“That’s why we’ve pledged to invest a portion of the income generated through the N9 Framework into organisations that are innovating and training the next generation of green-skilled workers, ensuring the sector is equipped to meet both current and future challenges. This framework will not only deliver high-quality retrofit solutions, but it will invest in organisations that are nurturing the next generation of green talent, ensuring long-term sustainability for our partners and communities.”

It’s the second major framework success for EBC in recent years, 2023 seeing the company win a place on the £728m Warmworks framework, which delivers the Scottish Government's Heat in Buildings Scotland National Scheme.

