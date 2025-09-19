Edge Group Scotland prepares for the future with Open Day and exciting reveal

Edge Group Scotland, Musselburgh’s specialist social care provider, is inviting professionals and parents/carers to its 2026 Intake Open Day on Friday 24th October (2pm–4pm) at Edge Group Scotland’s Day Services building, Old Engine House, Eskmills. The event will showcase Edge’s unique specialist supported day programmes for autistic young adults and those with additional support needs — and will also feature the announcement of a brand-new project set to transform opportunities in East Lothian, alongside hints of a whole new dimension being added to Edge’s programmes in 2026.

At the same time, the Open Day is a vital opportunity for those considering placements for young adults to begin the referral process for the next intakes: January 2026 (Life Programme) and July 2026 (Transitions and Life Programmes). With places limited and time needed for funding assessments, early referrals are essential.

As Edge approaches its 10th anniversary in 2026, the organisation is looking ahead to the next decade with a renewed vision for growth and innovation.

“We’re incredibly excited to share what’s next for Edge,” said Claire Runciman, Marketing Manager. “Our new project, along with the new dimensions we’re developing, will create even more opportunities for young adults to build skills, confidence, and independence. The Open Day is also the key moment for families and professionals to start referral discussions, with places limited, we always encourage early engagement.”

Edge Group Scotland's day programme participants during a supported volunteering session.

Visitors to the Open Day will have the chance to explore Edge’s campus, meet senior staff, and hear directly from young adults already participating in programmes such as:

Transitions Programme : supporting school leavers aged 16–19 as they build confidence, life skills, and independence.

: supporting school leavers aged 16–19 as they build confidence, life skills, and independence. Life programme: helping young adults aged 20–35 to grow in confidence, gain employability skills, and thrive in everyday life.

With a strong focus on independence, employability, and outdoor learning — from surfing and paddleboarding to climbing, skiing, and community volunteering — Edge’s programmes prepare young adults for meaningful futures.

Open Day Details

Edge Group Scotland's day programme participants during a supported Stand Up Paddleboarding session

Date: Friday 24th October 2025

Time: 2pm – 4pm