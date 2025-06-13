Ecosystem Fund attracts record number of applicants

The latest round of the Scottish Government’s Ecosystem Fund has attracted a record number of applicants.

Aimed at supporting organisations that are driving entrepreneurial growth and innovation across Scotland, the £700,000 fund was launched in early April by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Ana Stewart, the Scottish Government’s new Chief Entrepreneur.

Fully digitised through a dedicated online portal for the first time, the application process attracted more than 300 entries from across the length and breadth of Scotland, with those who are successful being informed by the end of June following a rigorous selection process.

More than 500 businesses registered on the platform, with 316 applying before last month’s deadline – 100 more than last year and 200 more than its launch year.

Support: Liz McCutcheon.

Hamilton-based business support agency Inspirent is the government’s delivery partner for the programme and chief executive Liz McCutcheon said: “Inspirent is delighted to be partnering with the Scottish Government to deliver the Ecosystem Fund.

“We understand the challenges involved in growing a business and we will nurse those who have been successful through the process.

“We are passionate about the vital role start-up support plays in driving Scotland’s economic growth and prosperity.

“Supporting Scotland’s business community — from initial start-up through to sustainable growth — sits at the very heart of everything we do, so becoming involved in this initiative was a natural and obvious fit for us.”

Grants of up to £40,000 are available, with all activity covered by the fund having to be completed by 31 March 2026.