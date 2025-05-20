EBC sets sights on £10m revenue after record turnover

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has reported a record turnover of £7.2 million after a successful transition into the renewables sector.

The firm’s latest set of financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025 shows sales up 60 per cent on the previous 12 months’ figure of £4.6m.

The company is targeting continued growth with a £10m turnover in the coming year.

A strategic move into sustainable energy provided the platform for the strong performance, with £2.7m of the reported growth coming from solar panel and heat pump installations, while inclusion on the Warmworks framework for the Scottish Government's Heat in Buildings Scotland National Scheme was also a major factor.

Success: EBC.

Staffing levels have also risen significantly, the recruitment of electricians, gas engineers, roofers and admin staff seeing the head count sit at 53, up 20 per cent on the previous year.

Dougie Bell was appointed as managing director 15 months ago, the promotion seeing founder Mark Glasgow move into the role of chairman, with the new structure working well for the company which was named Building Services Contractor of the Year at the 2024 H&V News Awards in December.

“I’m proud of the way the company has grown,” said Bell. “It is how myself and Mark saw things progressing but we have probably exceeded expectations.

“Our growth has come from the new avenues Mark and I identified a couple of years ago as we looked at not only future-proofing EBC but growing the business through solar, heat pumps and contracts.

Growth. Dougie Bell (l) with Mark Glasgow.

“The big transition was towards the end of 2023 so the first full financial year including the renewables was from April 2024 to March 2025. We knew we had to move into this area and are very pleased with the response from the team and how everyone has adapted.

“We have good people working in each department. We have been recruiting local people who care about the business and they have done well coming into a new and growing industry and all credit to them for their commitment to make this work.

“Plus, we are managing to hold our own in the boiler market. Even though it is in a decline, we are managing to outweigh market trends.”

Chairman Mark Glasgow said: “Dougie has done an amazing job since taking on the role of managing director. We are growing with the right people with him at the helm. We are not sitting around patting each other on the back, though. The focus now is how we move from a seven-figure business to an eight-figure business. Our challenge for the next 12 months is to hit the £10m turnover mark.

“Key to that will be our recent inclusion on the Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA) framework as well as our plans to expand across Scotland. We have a lot of business in the central belt but want to expand further afield to offer other areas the level of service we are renowned for.”