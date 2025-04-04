Easterhouse Football Academy scores with Foundation support

Glasgow-based youth football club, Easterhouse Football Academy, is encouraging more children into outdoor sports, following funding from the Scottish Building Society Foundation.

The Foundation provides grants to local charities and good causes across Scotland to help them make a difference in their communities.

With on-going economic uncertainty continuing to impact families across the Glasgow region, the football club aims to keep parents and children ‘out and about’.

Funding from outside partners is crucial to support this kind of work within the community and the £5,000 grant will help to subsidise participation costs, purchase new equipment, and support mentorship programmes.

Established in 2020 to offer a positive outlet for young people in the local area through sport, Easterhouse Football Academy is a non-profit charity which has become a cornerstone of the community.

Training at FarePlay Stepford Football Centre in the east end of the city, more than 250 youngsters aged between four and 18 are currently coached by 45 volunteers. Overall Easterhouse Academy has 450 registered members including adults.

Easterhouse Football Academy’s efforts extend beyond the football pitch also, with the club providing food vouchers to local people during the pandemic.

Today, it continues to support those who are struggling financially, providing free football kits to club members and subsidising participation fees for families who need it so no child is left out.

Danny Cameron, organiser of Easterhouse Football Academy, said: “When we started the academy, we wanted to create a space where children from all walks of life could come and enjoy everything that football offers.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see children smiling and having fun at our training sessions or during games, and it makes us so proud to see them wearing the Easterhouse kit as they compete with children from all over Glasgow.”

“The funding from the Foundation has allowed us to make football accessible to more young people, and helps to futureproof the club moving forward.”

Paul Denton, Chief Executive of Scottish Building Society, said:“Easterhouse Football Academy works tirelessly to make a positive impact in the community around it, creating a space where children have the opportunity to socialise and exercise,

"We’re proud to support the team with a funding boost that will benefit hundreds of youngsters as well as the wider community.

“For many people, community groups and charities serve as a vital lifeline. We understand their impact, and with the support of our members, we are committed to continuing our part in helping them thrive and make a lasting difference.”

Launched in May 2023, The Foundation awards grants of up to £5,000 to charities and positive causes in local communities to provide them with further support.

Since it launched, The Foundation has awarded grants to 35 charities across the country, allocating over £125,000.

Applications for the next round of funding will open in March 2025. Charities across Scotland are encouraged to apply for grants of up to £5,000 to power their initiatives and make a lasting difference in their communities.