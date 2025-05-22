Dynamic pool enables Cefetra grain buying team to deliver marketing beating results

Agricultural market leader Cefetra is hoping to deliver further impact from its dynamic pool after producing market beating results in the most recent harvest.

Cefetra Grain is looking to bring in more suppliers to benefit from its dynamic pool, which the company says outperformed the market throughout 2024.

With a national team of grain traders, Cefetra Grain has regional offices across England and Scotland and is part of Cefetra Ltd, which supplies customers in the animal nutrition, food and drink industries and handles around 5million tonnes per annum.

Under the dynamic pool system, the price is set using analytics to allow Cefetra’s grain trading experts to maximise value for a whole crop or a proportion of it to market on behalf of a supplier across the season.

Andrew Buck, Cefetra Manager UK Committed Grain

Andrew Buck, Cefetra Manager - UK Committed Grain, said: “We believe Cefetra’s dynamic pools are among the best kept secrets in the industry as last year we averaged over £200 per tonne, well outperforming the market averages.

“The prices are set when our traders think the time is right to benefit pool members the most, bringing better results than many other marketing routes.

“We are bringing value back to the farm gate, making sure farmer members get a fair price through skilfully marketing crops through the dynamic pool, which remains relatively unique in the market.

“Our 2025 dynamic pools are still open so any farmer with additional tonnage should contact their local Farm Buyer to find out more. The feedback from suppliers has been excellent so we look forward to working more closely with more farmers this year.”

Founded in 1992, Cefetra Ltd has an annual turnover of over £1.5bn and has its headquarters in Glasgow.

Following a rigorous selection process, last year Cefetra took charge of all grain marketing activities for Crop Marketing Group Ltd (CMG) as the group’s new marketing partner.

With a longstanding history, dating back to 1970, CMG is made up of 11 regional groups, who each have their marketing committee which has input upon pool pricing through regular meetings and the setting of selling mandates.