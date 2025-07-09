Duo of Cala East project managers win prestigious NHBC Quality award

A duo of Cala project managers have been awarded prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Awards from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordon McKenna and Gavin McCann, project managers for Cala Homes (East), work at Craighall Village in Millerhill, and Queensferry Heights in South Queensferry respectively, have won the prestigious accolade.

The annual awards, now in its 45th year are widely considered as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, and is run by the NHBC, the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance. The highly regarded awards celebrate outstanding work and commitment to ensuring the highest quality across the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 450 winners from a field of circa 8,200 sites, representing the top five per cent of UK site managers.

Jordan and Gavin

Both Jordon and Gavin will now go on to the Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with regional winners then eligible to scoop the national Supreme Award title in January 2026.

Jordon McKenna, Project Manager at Cala Homes’ Craighill Village, said: “It’s a reflection of the effort and high standards the entire team brings to site every day, and I’m proud to share this recognition with them. It is easy when we’re delivering homes of the highest quality, and this award is a fantastic recognition of that fact.”

Gavin McCann, Project Manager at Queensferry Heights, said: “This is the fifth time that I’ve received this an accolade from the NHBC, and my third for this project which is incredibly exciting. I am proud to be shortlisted alongside Jordon and very much accept this award on behalf of my team who very much deserve the recognition. Queensferry Heights has proven to be a fantastic site with health and safety a top priority, in line with all of Cala’s developments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Lynes, Managing Director for Cala Homes (East), commented: “Congratulations to Jordon and Gavin on their wins in this year’s Pride in the Job Quality Awards. This is a highly regarded accolade which is testament to the hard work both carry out during their day-to-day, ensuring our site and its teams, including our subcontractor partners, achieve the highest standards for our customers and communities.

“On behalf of everyone at Cala, we wish Jordon and Gavin the best of luck for the next stage.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, said: “Congratulations to both Jordon and Gavin who have demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad