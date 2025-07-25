Dundee families walk together for a more inclusive future

A group of Dundee parents and children are playing their way to fitness as they prepare for next month’s Kiltwalk.

The group of 40, including parents and children who attend The Yard, alongside dedicated staff, are raising funds for the refurbishment of the Dundee service, which supports families, children and young people with disabilities and additional needs.

The inclusive play centre, which also provides wraparound family support, is currently being transformed into a fully accessible, year-round community hub, set to open in the Autumn. In the meantime, Yard continues to operate out of temporary premises at Dundee East Community Sports Club, with summer holiday sessions at Kingspark School.

The ambitious, £1.5M upgrade includes a new roof, sensory room, Changing Places toilet, expanded play areas, meeting and office space, and a large communal kitchen and dining area. The outdoor garden and play zones are also taking shape, with NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation contributing £100,000 to the outdoor space and donating two spaces to the Kiltwalk.

The Yard Kiltwalkers

Most of the group are embarking on the four-mile Wee Wander, including Dundee Mum Cheryl Ferguson and daughter Rio who are returning for their second year and inspiring others to get involved. A few brave walkers are tackling the full 20-mile Mighty Stride. As Sunday 17 August approaches, the team have already raised almost £1,000.

Gill Thomson, Service Development Manager at The Yard Dundee, who is walking alongside her two sons, said, “The fact that so many mums, dads and children have signed up is a real testament to how much The Yard means to them. Our families really are our best ambassadors, and everyone is super-excited for the reopening, but we still need more money to get the doors open, and every pound raised brings us a step closer.

“Four miles may feel like a big ask but we’re a strong and resilient community and are determined to do our best. All the summer fun at The Yard is keeping us fit and fired up for the big day!”

Gill will be joined by Dundee mum Pamela Donaldson, whose nine-year-old daughter attends The Yard. She said, “I’ve been coming to The Yard every Sunday with my daughter since she was three years old. She absolutely loves it. It’s a place she can just be herself, and feel free, and we’re so excited about the reopening and the opportunities the new building will bring. I don’t normally ask for sponsorship but this is a cause I’m so passionate about. I don’t know what we would do without The Yard, or how we would have managed over the years without their support.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/yardoniansdundee