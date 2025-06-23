Dundee families go global with summer food fun
Signpost International, based at The Roundhouse in Lothian Crescent, Whitfield, is offering free cooking classes for families, making and sampling foods from Italy, India, Greece and Mexico.
Where possible, meals will be prepared from surplus food collected by the charity from supermarkets, greengrocers, bakers, and allotments. The charity’s chef and colleagues then transform it into nutritious frozen meals, which are distributed to those in need through foodbanks and larders.
In addition, a range of local partners will offer their own activities, including screen printing (Dundee Contemporary Arts), yoga (Heart Space), storytelling (National Literacy Trust), nature art (The McManus), and plant power (University of Dundee Botanic Garden).
Families can also enjoy sewing, marshmallow-making and arts and crafts.
The free activities will run on different days from Friday, July 4, until Friday, August 15, culminating in an end-of-summer party on Friday, 15 August, featuring Dundee Contemporary Arts activities alongside crafts, games, and party food.
Steph Dolan, Education and Community Worker, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families to our summer sessions. We’ve got something for everyone, for all ages and abilities. As well as encouraging families to cook and sample different foods from around the world, we’ve got lots of fun, free activities to enjoy both indoors and out in our garden space, which they can replicate at home throughout the holidays and beyond.”
For more information on the programme and to book, visit The Roundhouse Facebook page, email [email protected], or contact the charity in person.
The activities are funded by The Volant Trust and Faith in Community Scotland, with support from Feeling Strong and a team of local volunteers.
Everyone who attends can also enjoy and take home a community meal, again made from surplus food donated to the charity and cooked on the premises.
For more information about Signpost International, visit https://www.signpost-international.org/