Dundee care home celebrates Wellbeing Coordinator as part of National Activity Professionals Week

HC-One Scotland’s Ballumbie Court Care Home in Dundee, has been celebrating National Activity Professionals Week taking place from January 19 to 25, 2025, by honouring the home’s amazing Wellbeing Coordinator.

Wellbeing Coordinators at HC-One play significant roles in making an exceptional contribution to enrich the quality of life, health and happiness of those who they support through the activities they provide. At Ballumbie Court the team have been commemorating Wellbeing Coordinator, Margaret (better known as Maggie) Pryde’s accomplishments.

Maggie supports Ballumbie Care Home to engage with the community to provide a positive impact for all of those who use the service. Maggie is passionate and enthusiastic in everything that she does and inspires others through her actions and the impact that this has is noticeable.

She works tirelessly to promote wellbeing and standards at Ballumbie Court. Maggie motivates and encourages all her team members to create meaningful engagement.

HC-One Scotland’s Ballumbie Court Care Home’s Wellbeing Coordinator Margaret (better known as Maggie) Pryde with resident Jane Reekie at the ice rink

Her mantra is meaningful engagement is everyone’s job, and her team constantly rise and respond. Maggie recognises that small interactions are just as important as the big ones and strives to make every moment count.

Maggie is a role model to others, and she ensures that she shares her ideas and events with the wider wellbeing community within HC-One. Maggie has developed a group to support residents living with Dementia at Ballumbie Court.

She has explored how to support her residents using more alternative methods and has created a special environment to support this, hosting ‘Namaste’ sessions. Maggie’s proactive approach has made a positive impact on resident’s wellbeing as well as their stress and destress.

Maggie emphasises the importance of opportunities outside of Ballumbie Court and takes the residents out on a variety of trips and activities, including ice skating and visits to the local football stadium. Maggie has also helped redesign the garden area with the gardening group and developed a new BBQ area to compliment the homes newly renovated bar.

HC-One Scotland’s Ballumbie Court Care Home’s Wellbeing Coordinator Margaret (better known as Maggie) Pryde with resident Karen Whitefield making a Gingerbread House for Gingerbread Day

One of the residents at Ballumbie Court had been a figure skater in the past and talked about wanting to go ice skating. Maggie arranged for resident Jane Reekie to go to their local ice rink and spend time being wheeled around the ice. Jane’s family were able to surprise her by meeting her there and it created a very special memory for them all.

Resident Jane Reekie from HC-One Scotland’s Ballumbie Court Care Home said: “Maggie is the best! She talks and listens to me. Maggie made my wish come true to go ice skating again which was amazing.”