Dundee care home achieves perfect 10/10 score on carehome.co.uk
This latest accolade means HC-One Scotland now operates five care homes in Scotland with Top 20 rankings, despite having a relatively small footprint of 48 care homes across the country.
Ballumbie Court’s perfect score is based entirely on verified reviews from residents, their families, and friends, reflecting consistently high standards of compassionate care, professionalism, and community engagement.
Cari Hendry, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Ballumbie Court Care Home said:
“I am incredibly proud of the entire team at Ballumbie Court for achieving this remarkable milestone. To be one of only 25 homes in the country with a perfect 10/10 score is a testament to the dedication and warmth our colleagues bring to their roles every single day.”
The carehome.co.uk review scores are widely recognised as a trusted reflection of care quality and resident satisfaction. HC-One Scotland’s consistent presence among the top-rated homes demonstrates its commitment to being The Kind Care Company and delivering high-quality care across Scotland.