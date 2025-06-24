Dundee care home achieves perfect 10/10 score on carehome.co.uk

HC-One Scotland is proud to announce that Ballumbie Court, a nursing dementia care home in Dundee has achieved a perfect 10/10 review score on the independent care review website, carehome.co.uk. This exceptional rating places Ballumbie Court among the top 25 care homes in Scotland to receive a perfect score out of 1,377 homes listed nationwide.

This latest accolade means HC-One Scotland now operates five care homes in Scotland with Top 20 rankings, despite having a relatively small footprint of 48 care homes across the country.

Ballumbie Court’s perfect score is based entirely on verified reviews from residents, their families, and friends, reflecting consistently high standards of compassionate care, professionalism, and community engagement.

Cari Hendry, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Ballumbie Court Care Home said:

The team at HC-One Scotland’s Ballumbie Court Care Home celebrating their perfect 10/10 carehome.co.uk review rating

“I am incredibly proud of the entire team at Ballumbie Court for achieving this remarkable milestone. To be one of only 25 homes in the country with a perfect 10/10 score is a testament to the dedication and warmth our colleagues bring to their roles every single day.”