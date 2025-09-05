Dumfries and Galloway College leads the way in work-based learning opportunities

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is making a positive impact on the local community and workforce through its innovative work-based learning programmes.

A shining example of this is DGC’s collaboration with North West Community Campus, a secondary school in Dumfries, where staff are enhancing their professional development in the college’s Scottish Vocational Qualifications (SVQs) study programme. This initiative helps staff at different stages in their careers develop professionally while continuing to make a strong contribution to the school community.

These courses underscore Dumfries and Galloway College’s role as a cornerstone of regional development, equipping individuals with the tools to thrive in their careers while strengthening local institutions such as North West Community Campus.

North West Community Campus currently have five dedicated apprentices gaining valuable experience and qualifications at DGC while being supported by Morag Latimer, School Support Manager, and Barry Smith, Head Teacher.

Staff from North West Community Campus

Senior Clerical Assistant Lynsay Nisbet, currently completing a Business Administration Level 6 qualification, commented: “It has given me a greater understanding of skills needed and the complexities of the role. I’m enjoying the flexibility of learning while in work.” While fellow Business Administration apprentice and Senior Clerical Assistant Kerry Hoskins said: “It’s made me realise how interesting and varied my role is. I’m loving learning and hope to continue after I’ve completed this.”

Sue Johnstone, PA (to) the Head Teacher,who is working towards a Management Level 7 qualification, spoke about returning to study later in life: “Being an older person and going back to studying is daunting, but it’s offered me a clear insight into working within management and the complexities of working within a big team. I’m learning all the time and completing the qualification is giving me confidence in my abilities.”

Barry Smith, Head Teacher, North West Community Campus, said: “Modern apprenticeship learning opportunities are a great way for us to develop our clerical team and support them in gaining new skills and building capacity.

“In addition, given that we are in times of such considerable change, making a commitment to support our clerical staff engage in further learning helps them to be more flexible from a career development perspective. Hopefully, this enables each of our staff to follow their desired career path, irrespective of any changes and challenges they may face.”

School Support Manager Morag Latimersaid: “Giving the staff the chance to realise how much they are actually doing has been great for personal and professional development and self-reflection… it’s been a great training opportunity.”