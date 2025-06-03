Driving change: CrossCountry supports Edinburgh charity with new electric vehicle
Edinburgh-based charity, Upmo Eat, has taken another leap in supporting young adults with learning disabilities and autism, thanks to a £32,000 grant from CrossCountry's Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF).
The funding has enabled Upmo Eat to purchase an electric van that will transform the organisation’s ability to provide work experience to its students while supporting Edinburgh’s sustainability goals. The van transports fresh, local produce across Edinburgh, reducing food miles and supporting Scotland’s Net Zero by 2045 target, all while providing invaluable training opportunitie
Upmo Eat, a project run by charity Upward Mobility, focuses on equipping 162 students with disabilities with the skills and confidence they need to pursue meaningful employment. The new eco-friendly electric van will allow six additional young adults to gain hands-on experience in food delivery, improving employability and fostering inclusivity.
Marie Butler, Enterprise Support Manager at Upmo Eat, praised the initiative, stating: “This partnership with CrossCountry is a game-changer for our students. The electric van not only helps us meet sustainability goals but allows our students to grow their skills and confidence in a real-world setting. We’re so grateful for the support in expanding our reach and impact.”
The initiative also aligns with CrossCountry’s Sustainability Strategy, which focuses on emissions reduction, community engagement, and inclusive growth.
Candice Dos Santos Hodgson, Project Manager at CrossCountry, added: “We’re proud to support Upmo Eat in this innovative project. By enabling young people to gain valuable experience while driving forwards sustainability, this initiative embodies everything our Customer and Communities Improvement Fund stands for.”
The CrossCountry Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF) is once again open for applications. This year, £100,000 is available for projects that deliver tangible social and environmental benefits along the CrossCountry network. Charities, community groups, and local initiatives are encouraged to apply by Friday 6th June.
To date, the CCIF has supported 30 different initiatives across the country, to a total value of over £550,000.
Candice added:“We’d be delighted to hear from projects and groups looking to improve the communities served by the CrossCountry network, especially with an emphasis on social value and sustainability – if this sounds like you, please visit our website to apply.”
Applications to the fund can be made through an easy-to-complete online form. To find out more and to apply to the Fund, visit www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/customer-and-communities-improvement-fund.
For the first time this year, additional funding will be delivered by CrossCountry through its Biodiversity Improvements Projects (BIP) fund, which will support projects on and around the rail network that enhance biodiversity, improve access to nature and help the railway adapt to the changing climate. Applications to the BIP fund for this year can be made at www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/xc-community-hub/biodiversity-improvement-projects-fund