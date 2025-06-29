Dr Chemical celebrates PhD with music

By Jonathan Kemp
Contributor
Published 29th Jun 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST
Dr Chemical's graduation celbration music release!placeholder image
Award-winning rapper Dr Chemical, famous in Tanzania, is celebrating her PhD from the University of St Andrews with a new song, "G is for Graduation".

The rapper, real name Claudia Lubao, is graduating on Wednesday (July 2) with her practice-based doctorate from the University of St Andrews and chose to create her PhD abstract in the form of a rap.

Famous in her home country for hits such as "I'm Sorry Mama", her new song "G is for Graduation" is a collaboration with university staff and alumni band Dry Island Buffalo Jump.

A pop/world music celebration song, it will be released on all digital platforms on her graduation day.

The University of St Andrews Graduation Ball will also be treated to a live rendition on Saturday, July 5.

Dr Chemical's future looks bright as she looks to a forge a career combining music and academia.

