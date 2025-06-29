Dr Chemical celebrates PhD with music
The rapper, real name Claudia Lubao, is graduating on Wednesday (July 2) with her practice-based doctorate from the University of St Andrews and chose to create her PhD abstract in the form of a rap.
Famous in her home country for hits such as "I'm Sorry Mama", her new song "G is for Graduation" is a collaboration with university staff and alumni band Dry Island Buffalo Jump.
A pop/world music celebration song, it will be released on all digital platforms on her graduation day.
The University of St Andrews Graduation Ball will also be treated to a live rendition on Saturday, July 5.
Dr Chemical's future looks bright as she looks to a forge a career combining music and academia.