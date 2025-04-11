Dr Calum Fraser and Nicole Ehlen inducted as Keepers of the Quaich

Suntory Global Spirits has announced two new inductees to the prestigious Keepers of the Quaich, an internationally recognised honour bestowed on those deemed to have made a significant contribution to the Scotch industry.

Dr Calum Fraser, Chief Blender for Suntory Global Spirits’ Scotch and Irish portfolio, was inducted at the 69th Keepers of the Quaich Spring 2025 Banquet last week, alongside Nicole Ehlen, the company’s MD for Germany, France & Northern Europe.

Dr Fraser is responsible for the creation and quality of Suntory Global Spirits’ Scotch & Irish portfolio, which includes Laphroaig, Bowmore, Auchentoshan, Ardmore and Glen Garioch single malt Scotch, Teacher’s and Ardray blended Scotch, and Connemara, Kilbeggan and Tyrconnell Irish whiskeys. His induction as a Keeper of the Quaich is the latest milestone in a long and distinguished career in Scotch whisky.

Dr Calum Fraser said: “I’m honoured to be named a Keeper of the Quaich, a title held by many I admire in the whisky industry. At Suntory Global Spirits, I work to protect and enhance some of the world’s most legendary Scotch whiskies. I’m proud to be part of an industry and a company that honours its past while building a future rooted in quality, innovation and sustainability.”

Chris Richardson, Managing Director - Scotch & Irish at Suntory Global Spirits, and himself a Keeper of the Quaich since 2024, commented: “Huge congratulations to Calum and Nicole for this well-deserved recognition.

“Calum has brought exceptional expertise and passion to his role at Suntory Global Spirits, and he has made a lasting impact on the quality and character of our Scotch & Irish whiskies.

“Calum and Nicole’s induction as Keepers of the Quaich is a testament to Suntory Global Spirits’ dedication to upholding the values of the Scotch industry and bringing its extraordinary craftsmanship to consumers around the world.”