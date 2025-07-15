Dogs for Dementia unique fund raiser.

Carrie Southerton Dog Photography are publishing a book filled with unique pictures of dogs to raise funds for Alzheimers Scotland, in particular, Dogs for Dementia who train dogs to help sufferers of this horrible disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 250 page full colour glossy A4 book is being produced featuring your dog.

Every dog will get a double spread and a poignant saying included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also a complimentary 9 x 6 print as a memento of the day when the shoot takes place at the Carrie Southerton Dog Photography complex near Slamannan.

Call us now

Every participant will recieve a copy of the book when published.

Entry is £100 per dog with all of this fee going to Dementia for dogs.

A total of 125 dogs will be featured giving a total of £12500 being raised.