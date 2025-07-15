Dogs for Dementia unique fund raiser.
A 250 page full colour glossy A4 book is being produced featuring your dog.
Every dog will get a double spread and a poignant saying included.
Also a complimentary 9 x 6 print as a memento of the day when the shoot takes place at the Carrie Southerton Dog Photography complex near Slamannan.
Every participant will recieve a copy of the book when published.
Entry is £100 per dog with all of this fee going to Dementia for dogs.
A total of 125 dogs will be featured giving a total of £12500 being raised.
Applications are being accepted on a first come first served basis by going to carriesoutherton.co.uk and filling in the application form online.