Dogs for Dementia unique fund raiser.

By Carolyne Cowan
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 15:32 BST
Carrie Southerton Dog Photography are publishing a book filled with unique pictures of dogs to raise funds for Alzheimers Scotland, in particular, Dogs for Dementia who train dogs to help sufferers of this horrible disease.

A 250 page full colour glossy A4 book is being produced featuring your dog.

Every dog will get a double spread and a poignant saying included.

Also a complimentary 9 x 6 print as a memento of the day when the shoot takes place at the Carrie Southerton Dog Photography complex near Slamannan.

Every participant will recieve a copy of the book when published.

Entry is £100 per dog with all of this fee going to Dementia for dogs.

A total of 125 dogs will be featured giving a total of £12500 being raised.

Applications are being accepted on a first come first served basis by going to carriesoutherton.co.uk and filling in the application form online.

