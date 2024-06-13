Does your neighbourhood have the worst playground?

If your local playground is an eyesore, you could help a national campaign to transform these spaces and also win an Amazon voucher - just by sending in a photo.

Campaign group Playvolution - backed by playground specialists ESP Play - is calling on stressed parents to name and shame dangerous and dilapidated playgrounds as part of a push to improve the nation’s playtimes.

Playvolution is compiling a shortlist of some of the nation’s most depressingly disappointing playgrounds so they can shine a light on the disrepair - with the hope that local councils will put them right.

They want you to send them a picture of your playground, with a few words about it, to add to their current line-up of sad swings, slow slides and un-merry-go-rounds.

Have you seen a playground as bad as this?

If they use your picture you could be in with a chance of winning one of 20x £20 Amazon vouchers - and, hopefully, getting your playground fixed.

Andrew Wood, from ESP Play, said: “Parents up and down the country are unhappy with the state of the nation’s playgrounds and Playvolution is doing a great job of highlighting the worst culprits.

“Our mission is to make playgrounds safer, better and more accessible for all children.”

Research earlier this year from ESP Play revealed that Britain’s playgrounds are turning into no-go areas for the nation’s children - with half (49%) rarely or never visiting one. Two out of five (44%) parents cite poor condition of equipment as the main reason for keeping their kids away.

ESP research also revealed that local authorities have cut budgets to playgrounds with some areas seeing cuts of nearly 90 per cent over four years.