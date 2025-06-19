Dobbies’ fundraising walk raises nearly £4k for Alzheimer’s Research UK

This June, 30 colleagues from Dobbies Central Support Office, based in Lasswade, completed a 25-mile fundraising walk to raise money for its national charity partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK, raising £4,150 and counting, from generous supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30 participants walked the almost marathon distance from Dobbies’ Edinburgh store, through Dalkeith Country Park to the mouth of the River Esk at Musselburgh, then joined the John Muir Way along the coast to North Berwick. They began the walk at 7:30am and completed it by 5pm, taking in plenty of places with historical interest and beautiful views.

Dobbies launched its partnership with the UK’s leading dementia research charity in March 2025 as part of its 160-year celebrations. The partnership grew from gardening being a positive activity for brain health, which in turn can help reduce the risk of dementia. As part of this, Dobbies is supporting the charity’s Think Brain Health campaign to inspire people to keep their brains healthy through garden living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer [1] and right now, almost one million people in the UK are living with it, putting precious memories and lives at risk. As well as increasing awareness of dementia, this partnership is raising vital funds for a cure through colleague and customer activity.

Colleagues from Dobbies in Edinburgh set off on a 25-mile fundraising walk for Alzheimer’s Research UK

Laura Adamson, Head of PR, Communications and Events at Dobbies, who took part in the walk, is feeling proud of what the team has achieved. She said:“Our team has come together to do something really special to raise money for a meaningful cause and partnership that is close to so many of our colleagues and customers. The team has quite literally gone the extra mile to show their support for Alzheimer’s Research UK, raising vital funds to support research to find a cure for dementia.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all our supporters who have been so generous in their donations and we are looking forward to our next fundraiser, Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Walk For A Cure, which takes place on Sunday 20 July at Holyrood Park.”

Paul Glazier, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:“From all of us at Alzheimer’s Research UK, a huge congratulations to the Dobbies Central Support Office team for going the distance to raise funds for dementia research. Walking a combined 750 miles is no mean feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s team spirit and efforts like this that highlight why we’re proud to have Dobbies standing with us. If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. Alzheimer’s Research UK exists to change this, we exist for a cure, and with the support of everyone at Dobbies, we won’t stop until we end the heartbreak it causes.”

For more information on the fundraiser and how to donate, visit Dobbies CSO Fundraising Walk.

To sign up to Alzheimer Research UK’s Walk for a Cure, visit Alzheimer's Research UK : Walk for a Cure Home