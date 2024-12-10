Discover the magic of Bonnie Scotland: Largo Leisure Holidays launches early booking campaign for 2025

Largo Leisure Holidays are celebrating their Scottish heritage with the launch of their early booking campaign urging holiday makers to book a wee ‘Bonnie Break’ in 2025 and discover the magic of Bonnie Scotland!

With six holiday parks in Scotland to choose from, early bookers can bag a wee bit of luxury with up to 25% off a 2025 holiday if booked before the 1st February 2025.

Booking early also guarantees holiday makers the best choice of accommodation and dates, with low deposits, flexible cancellation plans, and the option to buy now and pay later giving people time to save up. Bonnie Scotland boasts a unique blend of breathtaking landscapes, historical sites, and lively cities. From mystical mountain views to enchanting lochs, every corner of this beautiful country invites you to explore its natural wonders.

Enjoy outdoor adventures, including hiking, cycling, and birdwatching, or immerse yourself in Scottish culture by visiting castles, golfing ranges, and distillery experiences.

Rachel Mabbs, Commercial Director at Largo Leisure Holidays, said: “We wanted our early booking campaign to celebrate our Scottish roots and identify and to showcase all the things that make Scotland stand out as a place to go on holiday. There really is nowhere else like it and we are very privileged to have parks in some of the most stunning locations from Lochside lodges to Seaview escapes.

“We launched the campaign to previous bookers on Friday and we have been overwhelmed with the response so far with a 160% increase in early bookings compared to the same period last year. It seems people are back to wanting to book in advance and have a holiday to look forward to in the New Year.”

At Largo Leisure, they pride themselves in offering quality holiday parks that cater to all tastes and preferences, whether you’re seeking 5-star luxury lodges, cosy caravans, glamping pods with hot tubs, or the simplicity of camping under the stars, they’ve got you covered. Many of the accommodation types are also pet friendly ensuring every member of your family feels at home.