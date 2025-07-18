Digging Into Wellness: Residents and colleagues at East Whitburn Care Home create Ttriving vegetable garden together

The project was spearheaded by caring team member Louise Royneecurnow, a Senior Care Assistant at Redmill Care Home, who took it upon herself to begin building the garden during her own time, spending days off laying the groundwork, sourcing materials, and planting the first crops. Louise’s passion quickly became infectious, sparking interest among residents and fellow colleagues alike.

Soon, what began as a solo effort blossomed into a whole-home initiative, with residents of all abilities and backgrounds getting involved, digging, planting, watering, and nurturing a wide range of produce including strawberries, courgettes, peas, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, broccoli, runner beans, spinach, and herbs.

Residents have not only contributed physically to the garden but have shared their own gardening knowledge and stories from years gone by. Many recalled growing their own fruit and vegetables during wartime rationing or raising families, and the project has become a deeply meaningful way to reconnect with those memories and skills.

Joanne Cunningham, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home, said: "The garden has brought so much more than fresh produce. It’s provided an opportunity for residents to reconnect with nature, reminisce about their past, and work together toward a shared goal. Louise’s generosity and leadership ignited something truly wonderful here, and the pride our residents feel is heartwarming to see."

Beyond its nostalgic charm, the garden has become a powerful therapeutic tool. Engaging with the outdoors and taking part in gardening has supported residents' mental wellbeing, physical activity, and sensory stimulation, particularly for those living with dementia. From the smell of fresh herbs to the feel of soil and the vibrant colours of ripening produce, every sense is gently awakened.

Louise Royneecurnow, a Senior Care Assistant at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home, added:

"I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved as a team. I originally just wanted to create something nice for the residents to enjoy but now it’s something we all take care of together. It’s become a real talking point, and seeing the residents light up when they’re outside makes every bit of effort worth it."

The Redmill team is already planning to use the home-grown ingredients in a variety of ways, from freshly prepared meals and soups to cooking sessions and seasonal displays. There are also plans to involve families and local schools in future gardening sessions to build even more community links.

This summer, Redmill Care Home is inviting individuals and families seeking a kind and caring place to call home to take advantage of a special, limited-time offer. Summer is a wonderful time to join a care home community – with longer days, warmer weather, and a vibrant calendar of outdoor activities and events, it’s an ideal season for new residents to settle in and make connections.

As part of this seasonal welcome, HC-One Scotland homes in your area – including Redmill – are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees for anyone moving in before 31st August. To find out more about Redmill and other HC-One Scotland care homes across Scotland, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.

1 . Contributed Residents at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home gardening Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Residents at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home gardening Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Residents at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home gardening Photo: Submitted Photo Sales