Developer Forum set the stage for £3.6bn wind power boom in South Lanarkshire

A major event brought together renewable developers, local authorities and key partners to kickstart new onshore wind investment worth £3.6bn.

The South Lanarkshire Developer Forum, co-chaired by South Lanarkshire Council and OnPath Energy, took place earlier this month at County Buildings in Hamilton.

The forum intended to maximise economic benefits by raising awareness of supply chain opportunities for local businesses as the region prepares for up to 1.8 GW of new onshore wind capacity by 2035, positioning South Lanarkshire as a vital hub for Scotland’s green energy growth.

An estimated £1.2 billion will be spent in construction alone across the next ten years, with local firms expected to capture hundreds of millions of pounds through supply chain opportunities, if properly prepared.

Lorcan Hayes from RJ McLeod addresses attendees

Robin Winstanley, sustainability and community director at OnPath Energy, said: “We’re facing a once-in-a-generation opportunity in South Lanarkshire, but we also recognise the responsibility that comes with it.

“Our projects must do more than generate clean power; they must deliver real, lasting value to local communities and businesses.

“The Developer Forum was about making sure we collaborate early and often to maximise benefits for the local economy, deliver projects that have wide and lasting benefits for communities and listen to local voices when considering transport management plans.”

Leading the initiative, OnPath Energy is working closely with South Lanarkshire Council, Scottish Renewables, Biggar Economics, other local renewable energy developers and the Supplier Development Programme to ensure collaboration across the region.

Developer Forum attendees

Chair of South Lanarkshire Council’s Community and Enterprise Resources Committee, Councillor Robert Brown, said: “We recognise that the Developer’s Forum will help maximise the benefit of investment in the renewable sector in South Lanarkshire.

“It is key to our local communities, businesses, and residents that they benefit directly from this potentially sizeable investment through contracts, jobs, and training.

“Developers working collaboratively with the council and local agencies through the forum will help maximise this opportunity.”

The initial meeting in August focused on three priority workstreams, supply chain collaboration, skills and STEM engagement, and transport management planning.

Representatives from OnPath Energy, South Lanarkshire Council, Biggar Economics, 3R Energy and other local renewable developers

It follows commitments made under Scotland’s Onshore Wind Sector Deal, which required developers to take meaningful steps to increase local content by the end of 2024.

Around 60% of total project spend is expected to stay within 50 miles of each wind farm. But it has been identified that there is an opportunity to increase the percentage of investment in South Lanarkshire by supporting the range of local suppliers who are able and ready to take part in upcoming projects. This is something OnPath Energy and its partners are determined to make a good example with to deliver local jobs and successful businesses.

To support this ambition, the forum initiated discussion around construction timelines, Meet-the-Buyer events, and targeted communications campaigns to raise awareness of opportunities and improve access for local businesses hoping to join the supply chain.

Theo Philip, Development Director, at Lanark-based developer 3R Energy added: “This wasn’t just another talking shop, as a local business ourselves we recognise the importance of delivering a significant proportion of wind farm construction contracts to local companies. With a series of projects in the pipeline, there is a massive opportunity to bring real investment and jobs to South Lanarkshire, but that won’t happen by chance.

“We hope that this forum will serve as a practical first step in agreeing shared timelines, aligning procurement where we can, and creating an environment where local businesses are not only aware of opportunities but ready and able to deliver.

“It’s about making sure this next decade of renewables brings real value to local people and the local economy.”

The South Lanarkshire Developer Forum aims to create a dynamic, repeatable model of local coordination - one that can be adapted across Scotland as the renewable transition accelerates.