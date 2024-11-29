Developer boosts school library with a donation worth reading

Dalmeny Primary School with their new books

Primary school secures £750 order of books selected by its pupils

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at a primary school north of Edinburgh will benefit from bookshelves filled with works by the biggest children’s authors, after a generous donation by developers.

Dalmeny Primary School has taken delivery of £750 worth of books from the nearby Craigiehall Meadows development, where 78 former army homes are undergoing a transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure the biggest possible benefit, pupils – some as young as four – helped to build the list of titles, which include works from David Walliams, Julia Donaldson and Enid Blyton.

(L-R) Dalmeny Primary School Headteacher Gail Middlemiss, Mia Shon, Oliver Smurthwaite, Ralph Sayer Head of Estate AgencyTzana Webster, Pippa Lewis, Logan Wallace, Elijah Mitchell(tall one at the back) and Sophie Taylor.

Headteacher at Dalmeny Primary School, Gail Middlemiss said: “We’re always juggling tight budgets and so it is incredibly welcome to have been approached by the team at Craigiehall Meadows offering to support the school.

“Our pupils are over the moon, there’s something for everyone, from the little ones loving The Colour Monster to the older kids diving into the Wimpy Kid series.

“What made it extra special was that we had the opportunity to ask the pupils to choose the books themselves, so every title is something they really wanted. Seeing their excitement has been amazing—it’s a gift that will be treasured for a long time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tzana Webster, Head of Estate Agency at Ralph Sayer, which manages the development, said: “I was fortunate enough to visit the school and was incredibly moved by the warm and enthusiastic response from both the children and staff after receiving the books.

“Their joy and excitement were absolutely contagious—it was a privilege to witness firsthand just how much this donation meant to them.

“The team and I are thrilled to know that these books have given the schools library a refresh and we hope it will enrich their learning and imagination for years to come.”

Nestled on the northwest edge of Edinburgh, Craigiehall Meadows brings new life to a community of homes, set amidst mature woodlands, rolling farmland, and serene nature trails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development, which has recently opened its first show homes, offers a rural feel while being just a short distance from prime neighbourhoods such as Barnton, Cramond and Cammo.

Surrounded by mature trees and adjacent to farmland, the development offers a peaceful, rural atmosphere while maintaining excellent connectivity to Edinburgh city centre, major motorways, and Edinburgh Airport.