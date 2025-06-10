Deloitte strengthens Scottish leadership with seven new partners

Deloitte has promoted seven of its people to partner across its Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices.

Jennifer Donnachie, Laura MacDougall, Lyndsay MacGregor, Marc McNulty and Paul Cowley have been promoted in Glasgow, alongside Patrick Werner in Edinburgh and Sarah McGavin in Aberdeen. Their appointments form part of Deloitte’s nationwide round of 60 new partner promotions in 2025, of which one third (33%) are women, bringing the overall proportion of female partners in the UK to 31%.

Six of the newly promoted partners began their careers with Deloitte, progressing through the graduate pathway. Jennifer Donnachie and Lyndsay MacGregor joined as graduates in the Tax team, while Laura MacDougall, Patrick Werner, Paul Cowley and Sarah McGavin followed the Audit & Assurance route. The team brings a wealth of experience to their new roles, with Cowley marking 28 years at the firm.

The promotions span a number of areas, including Deloitte’s Tax & Legal, Audit & Assurance and Technology & Transformation businesses. In total, 495 people have been promoted within Deloitte’s Scottish practice this year, including 13 who have been appointed to director, reflecting the firm’s continued investment in the region.

These promotions follow news earlier this year of Hazel Gray and David Mitchell being appointed as the new office senior partners for Aberdeen and Glasgow respectively, further enhancing Deloitte’s senior leadership team in Scotland.

Deloitte’s Aberdeen team has also recently relocated to a new city centre office, part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence in Scotland’s key markets.

Angela Mitchell, Practice Senior Partner for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “I’d like to extend my congratulations to this year’s partners on their well-earned promotions. These appointments reflect their expertise, commitment and leadership, and it is particularly encouraging to see so many of our new partners having started their careers as graduates, highlighting the firm’s focus on developing talent from within.

“I’d also like to acknowledge all of our people who have been promoted across our Scottish offices this year, including those who have stepped up to director. Their achievements reflect the depth of talent we are proud to nurture across the business.