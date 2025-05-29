Deeside Timberframe unveils multi-million-pound investment to scale delivery of sustainable housing

As part of its expansion, Deeside Timberframe has opened a new office in Warrington, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic growth across England. The move reinforces its long-term commitment to supporting developers, housing associations, and contractors throughout the UK. The new base allows the business to strengthen client relationships, provide more responsive support, and meet growing demand for sustainable, energy-efficient timber frame solutions.

The broader investment programme focuses on increasing manufacturing capacity, improving production efficiency, and embedding sustainable practices across operations. These improvements are designed to directly benefit customers through shorter lead times, increased factory output, and even greater consistency in quality and service.

A key component includes a 5,500-square-foot factory extension at Deeside Timberframe’s Throsk manufacturing facility. Designed to accommodate a new automated wall production line, the expansion significantly boosts productivity and enables faster, more efficient delivery of timber frame systems. In line with the company’s Net Zero strategy, the site now benefits from a 108kW solar panel installation, generating 90,000 kWh annually—enough to supply more than one third of the facility’s energy needs.

Further investment in cutting-edge machinery includes the integration of a Hundegger Turbo-Drive Saw, a fully automated precision cutting system, and the addition of a new AV Birch Magna Truss Press and AB Birch UniRoll for open web joist production. These improvements bring critical design and manufacturing processes in-house, strengthening supply chain resilience, enhancing flexibility, and ensuring tighter control over quality and scheduling.

To support safer and more efficient factory operations, Deeside Timberframe has also commissioned a new dust extraction system from Indusvent, replacing the previous installation and aligning with its sustainability goals.

Ongoing enhancements at Throsk include upgrades to logistics infrastructure, office space, welfare facilities, electrical heating, and transportation. In parallel, the company has made significant investments in its design and engineering software, including continued development with Elecosoft’s 2D and 3D CAD design suite and an upgrade to MiTek’s PAMIR, an industry-leading tool for truss and joist design. Together, these technologies improve design accuracy and streamline integration with the factory’s automated systems.

Alongside these operational improvements, Deeside Timberframe has also upgraded the office and welfare facilities at its Stonehaven headquarters, further supporting its growing team and creating a modern, comfortable working environment.

Managing Director David Crawford commented:

“The demand for high-quality, sustainable housing is greater than ever, and timber frame construction is a key solution to meeting these targets. Our multimillion-pound investment enables us to expand our capacity, integrate innovative technologies, and improve sustainability across our operations. We are proud to be making strategic moves that not only benefit our business but also contribute to the UK’s housing ambitions and Net Zero goals.”

Reinforcing the impact of these investments, Andrew Orriss, CEO of the Structural Timber Association, said: “It’s encouraging to see members investing in the future of timber to support the Government’s ambition to build 1.5 million homes. This kind of expansion not only enables the delivery of more high-quality timber homes across England, but also creates skilled jobs, supports safer and more efficient factory operations, and contributes directly to the UK’s housing and Net Zero goals.”

David Hopkins, CEO of trade body Timber Development UK said: “This series of investments from Deeside Timberframe is a real sign of strength and confidence in the timber frame sector. With the Government looking to build 1.5 million homes while also meeting strict carbon and quality targets, timber frame is the obvious choice for a sustainable housing future.”

With the housing sector under increasing pressure to build faster and smarter, Deeside Timberframe’s latest investments position the company at the forefront of sustainable offsite construction—ready to support the delivery of high-quality, low-carbon housing at scale.

For more information about Deeside Timberframe, please contact: [email protected]

+44 1569 767 123

www.deesidetimberframe.com

