Dedicated service to support families affected by substance use launched in East Lothian

On Wednesday 15 January, Circle and Scottish Families Affected by Drugs and Alcohol (SFAD) officially launched the East Lothian dedicated, ‘Grow Your Own Routes’ service to support and celebrate the strengths of young people aged 12 to 26 who have been affected by a loved one’s substance use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Circle became an early adopter of the ‘Grow Your Own Routes’ programme in 2023, as part of SFAD’s National Programme. The initiative offers a co-produced and evidence-based youth work model focused on solutions and assets to empower young people to shape their own lives. Developed with direct input from young people, ‘Routes’ supports young people to recognise the importance of their roots whilst acknowledging their families’ actions need not define their future paths.

Originally launched by SFAD in April 2019, the Routes programme was made possible through funding from the Whole Family Wellbeing Fund (WFWF) and the Scottish Government’s Drugs Policy Division. SFAD recognised the need for a different approach to supporting young people and young adults (ages 12-26 years) affected by someone else’s substance use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Circle, SFAD and other ‘early adopters’ hope to directly reach more young people through this recognised effective approach to early intervention and prevention for young people affected by substance use within their families.

Circle East Lothian 'Grow Your Own Routes' staff celebrating the Launch Event

The launch event held at Prestonpans Community Centre featured inspiring speeches from young people who have benefited from the ‘Grow Your Own Routes’ programme, alongside keynote addresses from MSP Neil Gray, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Neil Hunter, Principal Reporter/Chief Executive of Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration and Juliet Harris, Director of Together (Scottish Alliance for Children’s Rights). Attendees gained insights into the programme’s significance and heard firsthand accounts of the powerful impact on young people’s lives.

Through ‘Routes’, Circle have offered support to over 50 young people to date and note the uptake of the service as extremely high. Young people are met by workers in spaces where they feel most comfortable e.g., the family home, school, community centres and coffee shops.

Together the young people and Circle staff enjoy themed arts and crafts, movies, playing football, Pride parties, Halloween parties, and Christmas gatherings. Most importantly, ‘Routes’ is about celebrating those small, positive changes in the young people, when they feel they can speak up and be listened to, when their body language is lighter, and they make new friendships. We know from the National Routes programme that these friendships can last for years and well into adulthood – reaffirming self-belief at key points in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MSP Neil Gray, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care commented:

“Circle’s new Grow Your Own Routes service gives excellent support to young people and their families impacted by drug and alcohol use. I am pleased that Scottish Government investment of £4 million through the Whole Family Wellbeing Fund, has enabled Routes to be available to more young people in Scotland.

Supporting family members is a key part of the national drugs mission. Our Whole Family Approach and Family Inclusive Practice framework recognises that children and families affected by a loved one’s substance use need help and support in their own right to help them recover from harms.

It’s clear to see that a key element of Routes is the importance of building positive relationships and creates a sense of belonging for those young people involved. This service, is one of a vital Routes partnership, which will enable young people to access help that is right for them, when they need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justina Murray, CEO of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs commented:

“We are very proud of our award-winning Routes model for working with young people affected by others’ alcohol and drug use. Thanks to the Scottish Government’s Whole Family Wellbeing Fund, we are now able to share this evidence-based, youthwork approach with other organisations. When we were looking for partners for our national Grow Your Own Routes programme Circle was an early and obvious choice. We share the same core values, a commitment to changing lives, and a belief that the whole family has the right to support and the right to a life free from the harms of alcohol and drugs. This includes young people who are so often overlooked by other services. Our inspiring young people are at the heart of Routes, and they continue to shape and steer everything we do. Congratulations to the Circle team and young people on your official Routes launch in East Lothian!”

Martin Bonnar, Manager at Midlothian & East Lothian Drugs And Alcohol Partnership (MELDAP) commented:

“MELDAP is pleased that Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs chose Circle to be one of the six Grow Your Own Routes organisations to receive three-year, Scottish Government, Whole Family Wellbeing Funding. During these three years young people will receive support in addition to existing MELDAP funded organisations. This further enhances services in East Lothian.”

Kirsten Adamson, CEO of Circle commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were delighted to be approached by our colleagues in SFAD having worked alongside them for several years to respond to whole families affected by drugs and alcohol. The Grow Your Own Routes model, which centres on co-production alongside the young people is really eye opening. We have the joy of seeing firsthand how amazing and unique the individual young people are and what their interests are, be it football, food, photography or K pop, the list goes on; every day is different and inspiring for us in its own way!”

Parent testimonial:

“Prior to Routes my daughter was really quite socially isolated from her peers and experiencing social anxiety. This was having a great impact on her daily life. Through her support workers she has gained self-confidence and learnt that she does have a voice and can be an active agent in her future choices. She has found a safe emotional space where she feels supported with people that she trusts and knows that are there for her, not anyone else but her. This is so important for any child to have.

Through the group element of Routes she has found her 'tribe', talking excitedly about each meeting and group gatherings. The activities - wow! I am actually quite jealous! We would never be able to do this and Routes enables her to take part in those special activities, with friends. Significantly, what [Routes] does is provide a space without any judgement where she can feel comfortable being herself with her peers and develop friendships. From a child terrified of going out to an excited teen talking positively about the future and wanting to engage again, in all aspects of life, has been such a joyful transition in such a relatively short time.

Routes now gives my daughter a positive focus every week and opens up the world again and hopefully the opportunities in it. Thank you to all at Routes and the phenomenal work that you do for our young people!”