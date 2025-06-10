Decade of growth results in Deputy MD appointment

A Scottish public relations agency has unveiled a strengthened leadership team, spearheaded by the appointment of long-serving team member Chris Fairbairn as deputy managing director.

The move sees Chris, a Chartered PR Practitioner and father-of-three from Edinburgh, step into the newly created role after more than a decade with the Leith-based firm. His appointment headlines a series of promotions at Holyrood PR, which is coming off the back of a record financial year.

Also promoted are Chirene Campbell to account director, and Rachael Martin and Lewis Robertson to account managers – all reflecting the agency’s continued growth across both consumer and corporate PR work.

Chris began his journey with Holyrood PR as an intern in 2014 and quickly progressed through the ranks, becoming a vital part of the senior leadership team at the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

L-R - Lewis Robertson, Rachael Martin, Chirene Campbell, Chris Fairbairn

He said: “This promotion is the next step in a journey that started more than 10 years ago. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with people who’ve supported and challenged me in equal measure.

“From the outset, I’ve been given the freedom to learn, take responsibility and grow. The development opportunities here are second to none – and I hope I can now help provide that same support for others.

“It’s a real privilege to step into this role at a time when the agency is thriving and expanding into new areas. Our team continues to evolve and it’s an exciting time to be part of the agency’s next chapter.”

Founded in 2002, Holyrood PR has grown to become one of Scotland’s leading independent PR agencies. The 13-strong team specialises in award-winning media relations and is recognised as an early adopter of digital PR and social media.

The agency works with major organisations including Scottish Water, Cala Homes, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, Business Stream and Mackie’s of Scotland – and has added a raft of new clients in recent months, including Water Direct, Merchiston Castle School, Waterfront Private Hospital and the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa Edinburgh.

Scott Douglas, managing director and founder of Holyrood PR, said: “Chris is a shining example of the culture we’ve built here – one of growth, ambition and long-term commitment.

“He’s been a central figure in the agency’s development, helping deliver year-on-year growth through his leadership, creativity and unwavering commitment to client success.

“This is also a moment to celebrate our wider team. Chirene, Rachael and Lewis have each contributed to our recent successes and its testament to their aptitude and attitude that we are able to make these merited promotions from within.”

Over the past 12 months, the agency has also strengthened its in-house digital offering, delivering organic and paid social media support to existing and new clients, both as an integrated communications package for clients, or as a standalone service.