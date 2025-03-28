A Scottish housing and care provider has announced the appointment of Debbie Collins as its new Chief Executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie steps into the permanent position after a successful year as Interim CEO, where she steered Bield through key strategic milestones and helped shape the next phase of the organisation’s development.

Her promotion follows a competitive recruitment campaign and sees her take the helm at a pivotal moment for the charity, as it drives delivery of its corporate strategy and long-term vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Edie, Chair of Bield’s Board, said: “We are delighted that Debbie has accepted this role. Over the past year, she has shown outstanding leadership, guiding Bield through important milestones and several key achievements.

Debbie Collins appointed CEO of Bield Housing and Care

“We’re confident that Debbie can successfully drive forward our core purpose – making it possible for more people to live their best lives, at home, surrounded by a supportive community.”

A CIMA-qualified accountant, Debbie’s experience spans senior roles in both the public and private sectors – including six years working in social housing. She originally joined Bield in 2023 as the organisation’s first Chief Operating Officer, where she led across financial and organisational delivery.

Speaking on her appointment, Debbie said: “I feel incredibly honoured to be asked to lead Bield. During my time as Interim CEO, I have had the privilege to see the extraordinary impact our work has on the lives of older people across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Independent Living offer sits at the heart of everything we do, and I’m excited to continue strengthening and evolving how we support people to live safely and independently in their own homes.

“We have a highly committed, talented team who work tirelessly for our tenants. I’m proud to lead such a dedicated group and I look forward to working closely with them, and with our partners, to deliver real and lasting change.”

She added: “Bield has a wealth of experience in delivering high-quality, supportive housing. We are ambitious in our goals, from expanding digital innovation to influencing sector-wide policy, and we are determined to play a leading role in shaping the future of housing and care in Scotland.”

Founded in 1971, Bield has grown from a single housing development to become a leading housing charity in Scotland. Today, it provides support for over 5,000 tenants across more than 170 developments, focusing on enhancing the quality of life for older people through innovative care and housing solutions.