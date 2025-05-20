Dandara brings stories and smiles to Woodlands care home

Residents at Woodlands Care Home in Aberdeen’s West End were treated to an afternoon of storytelling and laughter this week, thanks to a special visit arranged by independent housebuilder Dandara Aberdeen.

On 29 April, professional storyteller Diana Peers entertained residents with a selection of engaging tales – all delivered without the use of books or notes. Her improvised storytelling style allowed her to respond intuitively to the audience, creating a warm and interactive atmosphere that had residents smiling, laughing and reminiscing together.

Claire Bathgate, Head of Sales at Dandara Aberdeen, attended the session and spent time speaking with both residents and staff. Dandara’s Hazelwood and The Grange developments are located just a five-minute walk from the care home, and Claire highlighted the value of building closer ties with neighbours of all ages.

She said: “We’re incredibly proud to be part of this community and it was a real joy to spend time at Woodlands. Listening to residents share memories sparked by Diana’s stories really brought home how important intergenerational connection is. We often talk about building homes, but our real goal is to create places where people of all ages can feel part of something.”

Residents at Woodlands care home and Clare Bathgate

Catriona Herron, Wellbeing Lead at Woodlands Care Home, said: “Our residents absolutely loved the visit – Diana’s storytelling sparked laughter, conversation and even a few memories. We’re so grateful to Dandara for bringing such a thoughtful experience to the home. It’s lovely to see local businesses take an interest in our community and we’re excited about what more we can do together.”

With over 10,000 happy customers and more than 100 industry awards, independent housebuilder Dandara continues to deliver homes that provide quality and value for years to come – while actively supporting the people and places that make each community unique.

Dandara is currently building new homes nearby at Hazelwood, where a new sales area and show homes opened to the public in early May.