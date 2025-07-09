Dailly Road Stores Sold After 51 Years of Family Ownership
This highly regarded business has served the local community for over five decades. With a strong reputation and loyal customer base, the shop has long been a cornerstone of village life, attracting both regular local trade and high footfall from passing customers.
Occupying a prime town-centre location with excellent visibility, the store benefits from nearby public transport links and ample roadside parking. The business is housed within a prominent end-terraced property dating back to the early 1900s. The business is fitted to a high standard with excellent quality fixtures in a versatile retail space.
After 28 years under the current ownership, and over 51 years in the same family, the client took the decision to step away from the business to pursue other interests and enjoy more time with family. Amy Dilworth, Sales Negotiator at Bruce & Co, identified the ideal buyer in the new entrant.
Amy said: “It has been a real pleasure to support our clients through this sale after so many years of dedicated service to their community. We wish them all the very best in their next chapter."