Dailly Road Stores Sold After 51 Years of Family Ownership

By Ignatius Bowskill Dutkiewicz
Contributor
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:48 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 16:52 BST
Dailly Road Stores, a long-established general store located in the heart of Maybole, Ayrshire, has been sold in a deal facilitated by Bruce & Co.

This highly regarded business has served the local community for over five decades. With a strong reputation and loyal customer base, the shop has long been a cornerstone of village life, attracting both regular local trade and high footfall from passing customers.

Occupying a prime town-centre location with excellent visibility, the store benefits from nearby public transport links and ample roadside parking. The business is housed within a prominent end-terraced property dating back to the early 1900s. The business is fitted to a high standard with excellent quality fixtures in a versatile retail space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After 28 years under the current ownership, and over 51 years in the same family, the client took the decision to step away from the business to pursue other interests and enjoy more time with family. Amy Dilworth, Sales Negotiator at Bruce & Co, identified the ideal buyer in the new entrant.

Dailly Road Stores Soldplaceholder image
Dailly Road Stores Sold

Amy said: “It has been a real pleasure to support our clients through this sale after so many years of dedicated service to their community. We wish them all the very best in their next chapter."

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice