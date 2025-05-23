Cycle Law Scotland support community cycling initiative

As part of this exciting partnership, Rod Mitchell of Cycle Law Scotland joined one of Sunny Cycles’ monthly inclusive cycling sessions. The session, delivered in collaboration with OPEKA — a charity supporting adults with Additional Support Needs (ASN) — provided a first-hand look at the transformative impact of accessible cycling on health, confidence, and community connection.

This corporate support will enable Sunny Cycles to deliver more inclusive cycling sessions, reaching a wider group of participants and helping to create a safer, more welcoming cycling culture in the city.

“At Cycle Law Scotland, we are committed to protecting the rights and wellbeing of cyclists across Scotland,” said Rod Mitchell, Marketing Director. “Supporting inclusive community initiatives like those run by Sunny Cycles aligns perfectly with our culture and values, and we are delighted to contribute to such meaningful work.”

Specialists in legal representation for cyclists involved in road traffic incidents, Cycle Law Scotland advocates for safer roads and better infrastructure for all who travel on two wheels. This partnership reflects a shared vision of cycling as a safe, empowering, and inclusive mode of transport.

Sunny Cycles expressed their gratitude: “Having Cycle Law Scotland as our first corporate supporter is a milestone. Their belief in our work and their presence in our community sessions makes a real difference. We’re excited about what we can achieve together.”

